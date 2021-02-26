The KC Monarchs are major league. This is the Royals’ opportunity to recognize them

The best would be a Buck O’Neil statue right outside, in front of the gates, baseball’s grandest smile welcoming fans to Kauffman Stadium, where he spent so much time.

Or, if you’re up for something a little different — how about a looping video or even a hologram with Buck himself talking about the joy of the Kansas City Monarchs and the beauty of the game as those fans are walking in?

Once inside, they could see the flag above the Royals Hall of Fame in left field honoring the Monarchs’ 11 league championships.

Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 is already retired at Kauffman, of course, same as it is in every MLB stadium. The Royals could add to it, perhaps with a standalone display in the concourse honoring stars who played for Kansas City before the Royals and before integration — Bullet Rogan, Hilton Smith, Willard Brown and others.

These are more than wild ideas. These are real things the Royals should do, or at least consider. Major League Baseball’s decision to officially recognize Negro Leagues players and statistics before 1949 has given MLB teams more reason, motivation and opportunity to honor history in their own way.

The Chicago White Sox recently raised a flag at Guaranteed Rate Field honoring the Chicago American Giants. The Royals have been working through ways to recognize the 101st anniversary of the Negro Leagues, and an in-stadium salute to the Monarchs has been folded into the internal conversation, according to a club official.

Bob Kendrick, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president, was part of a group that approached the Royals about flying a Monarchs flag many years ago. He described the reception as “lukewarm,” and said the process never really started. There have been no conversations since.

“I don’t know that they would reach out to me with this idea, because I’m not sure they’ve thought about it,” Kendrick said. “That’s not a knock against them. This thing is not always on top of mind. There are some teams that are just more in tune.”

The Royals should be one of those teams, to feel some urgency with it, and not just because MLB has deemed much of the Negro Leagues history as major league.

Kansas City takes heightened pride for its part in the Negro Leagues. This is where the league was founded, at the Paseo YMCA, powered by Rube Foster’s vision.

This is where the museum founded by O’Neil — officially designated by Congress as America’s National Negro Leagues Baseball Museum — has told one of the most important stories in American history.

This is where Robinson made his professional debut and now, technically, where he made his major league debut.

The Royals are strong supporters of the museum. They will again host a Salute to the Negro Leagues Day on May 23, and have helped raise money for the cause. The Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat Program — Section 127, Row C, Seat 9, painted red, where he scouted for so many years — is one of the coolest honors in our city and sports.

A display built into the Kauffman Stadium concourse about the Monarchs’ history was originally meant to be permanent, but came down during renovations and has not been put back up.

The work to the stadium included the new Hall of Fame building, which has mention of the Monarchs in the lobby and a statue of O’Neil on a bench in what team historian Curt Nelson has called “storytelling mode.”

But the Royals must know there is more to be done. They’re behind. In addition to the White Sox’s new flag, the St. Louis Cardinals have a statue of Cool Papa Bell. The Washington Nationals have one of Josh Gibson outside their stadium, and visible representation of the Homestead Grays.

Kendrick mentioned the Royals’ change in ownership as a potential source of new motivation. John Sherman toured and supported the Negro Leagues museum long before officially buying the Royals after the 2019 season. But these things don’t usually happen without an external reason.

Major League Baseball has made what it called the “long overdue recognition” in bestowing seven professional Negro Leagues that operated between 1920 and 1948 official “Major League status.”

The decision means some 3,400 players — including 35 already in the Hall of Fame — are officially considered major leaguers, with their stats and records becoming part of MLB history. This is a massive undertaking, and the statistical portion is particularly complicated.

The timing is noteworthy, with social and racial justice issues becoming a bigger part of the national consciousness and sports conversation.

The Royals can be a significant part of this. Attendance will be limited this season, but even so the Royals could host some 664,000 or more fans this season. That’s more total fans than those who pass through Arrowhead Stadium, even in a normal year.

Depending on the efficacy of both vaccination and the Royals’ young talent, anywhere from 1.5 million (2019’s attendance, the lowest since 2006) to 2.7 million (2015) fans will see representation of the Monarchs every year into the future.

Maybe that leads them to ask around, to Google, to visit the Negro Leagues museum. Most importantly, maybe it leads them to think.

There’s an important conversation going on, and it’s one that Major League Baseball and some individual clubs are embracing.

The Royals have a chance to be a leader here, and the history of both the Monarchs and the Negro Leagues in Kansas City demands they make the most of it.

Good on the Royals for folding the Monarchs into a bigger conversation, and to at least consider a more visible way to recognize Kansas City’s history.

Anyone have an idea for them?