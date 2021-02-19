Mellinger podcast: Loving sports all over again, Chiefs’ offseason, Royals’ *season*

Kansas City Royals Adalberto Mondesi (27) is congratulated by teammate Salvador Perez (13) after his solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

Now’s as good a time as ever for the wonder of sports. All that stuff we fell in love with, it’s coming back. Slowly, but it’s coming back.

Plus we hit questions on why Andrew Benintendi changes the Royals, the work they still have to do, the Chiefs’ offseason and whether their future will ever look like the quarterback angst we now see in Seattle and Houston.

The bonus segment — all about the Royals, who are doing actual baseball things this week.

Please listen to new episodes every Friday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

New to the show? Here’s what we’re doing:

We are constantly trying to think of new ways to deliver you information, entertainment or something else you won’t get anywhere else. Part of that is evaluating how you and I can connect. My hope is this can be one more way — a podcast you can listen to whenever and wherever you like.

Join us every Friday for behind-the-scenes access to interviews with Kansas City’s coaches, fans and reporters. We’ve talked with Patrick Mahomes, Mike Matheny, Brett Veach — and more. You can get all the episodes in one place right here.

If you like our work, you can help support us by subscribing to the SportsPass. It’s the best deal in town: $30 for a year or, with a new promotion, $1 per month for the first three months. Either way you get access to all our work, including the best and most Chiefs coverage anywhere.