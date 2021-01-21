One fourth-down decision tells you all you need to know about Chiefs coach Andy Reid

The decision that may have saved the Chiefs’ postseason came in seconds, and that’s as far as it has to go, if you want. The ball was marked short, and Andy Reid could have punted but instead kept his offense on the field for a fourth-down conversion on a play-call that the quarterback, backup Chad Henne, likely had not practiced with the starters all season.

Reid’s decision sent his team to victory over the Cleveland Browns and a third consecutive AFC Championship Game, and it makes for a tidy story and some hilarious memes. But if that’s as far as you go, you’ll miss one of the best opportunities imaginable to better understand Reid and how he led the Chiefs from abject embarrassment to chasers of a second consecutive Super Bowl.

Because that decision didn’t come in seconds. Not really. That decision came in days and weeks and months and wasn’t made solely by Reid — and wasn’t made as some meat-headed attempt to show how (gutsy) he is.

The decision required meticulous preparation, open-mindedness, collaboration, organization and trust.

In other words: It required Reid.

“If the coaches are flinching, if your leaders are flinching, then it’s not going to happen,” he said. “And our locker room is not going to flinch.”

Reid’s default mode is to volunteer as little information as possible publicly, a strategy streamlined by all interviews being over video calls. But there are moments he lets you in, if you know where to look, and the wake of the fourth-down call against the Browns has been a bonanza.

Piece it together with insight from others close to Reid over the years and we can paint a telling picture of who he is and how he leads.

Reid values collaboration above virtually anything else. He is not the classic, old-school dictator of a coach barking out demands. He empowers his coaches, and the trust encourages them to be at their best.

He welcomes player input not just on which calls are made, but how the plays are designed. Even after the snap, receivers are free to make drastic adjustments that require hours of meetings to ensure the quarterback sees the same thing.

This buy-in gives everyone ownership. They are leading together, not just under one man’s direction.

Here it’s worth noting that Reid — who prefers to give short answers, without detail — spent nearly 5 minutes before the first question was asked in a regular Monday video call going through that fourth-down process.

He name-checked six assistants who had a hand in it, from pass game analyst Joe Bleymaier giving the first warning that a fourth-down decision might be approaching to quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka presenting Henne’s preferred play to offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, talking Henne through the play clock.

Reid does not often offer details of what’s said in the locker room, but twice he mentioned that Henne thanked his teammates for helping him feel comfortable in that situation — playing in relief of superstar Patrick Mahomes.

“That’s a tribute to Chad and how he’s handled himself,” Reid said after the game.

“I was proud of all the guys around Chad that had confidence in him,” Reid said the next day.

That process does not happen by magic. Months — years, really — of preparation made it possible.

This starts in the offseason, as Reid and his coaches use the space to look more macro than micro. They self-scout. They challenge old decisions. Part of Reid’s genius is his ability to construct a familiar routine and patterns but also torch it all the second he sees a better way. No decision is made simply because of familiarity.

That’s part of how Reid has stayed ahead in a wickedly competitive field obsessed with finding the next edge. One of the biggest criticisms of his time in Philadelphia, for instance, is that he called too many passes. By now, data has solidly established the superior efficiency of passes. Everybody is passing more, except the Baltimore Ravens.

So if the rest of the league is following what Reid has long been doing, he’s still staying ahead by evolving. Reid’s call against the Browns was a first in league history: a fourth-down pass on the offense’s side of the field in the last 90 seconds of a one-score game, according to Pro Football Reference.

The constant self-evaluation and pushing of boundaries is part of how a group of largely the same men preparing for the same games week after week stay sharp, engaged, invested.

The plays are designed for specific purposes, and the one Reid used against the Browns (and in a similar spot against the Dolphins) is a doozy. The Chiefs spread the field, including trips to the right with Tyreek Hill closest to the ball. The two outside receivers clear the space, giving Hill a chance at a quick out, the quarterback a simple read and throw, and the team the yardage it needs.

Against the Browns, Reid added running back Darrel Williams motioning from receiver to the backfield to make sure Cleveland was playing man coverage.

At a hotel the night before every game, the Chiefs’ quarterbacks and coaches meet to form consensus on which plays will work best for which situations. Some games, those spots never materialize. Henne’s last competitive game was in 2014, meaning he’d been in 103 of these meetings with nothing more relevant than the dress-rehearsal season finale against the Chargers two weeks ago.

But in this moment, when Henne and the Chiefs needed it most, he knew he had a play he was comfortable with. And Kafka reminded Reid.

Reid made that happen, but not alone. Which is how he made it happen — with, and empowering, people he trusts.

“It just enlightened me,” Henne said. “Coach Reid and his staff and the players here, they just brought out a lot in me.”

The other part of this is the broader context in which Henne took that snap. Reid is not the first football coach to talk about Next Man Up, or the first to prioritize roster spots for players who look to make others better. But there are few coaches and front offices who’ve pulled that off better than the Chiefs have this season.

We have examples of this, ranging from contract structures to running back Le’Veon Bell knowing he should call Clyde Edwards-Helaire before coming to town on a midseason free-agent contract.

More examples, both subtle and telling: Reid emphasizes Henne’s experience as a benefit for Mahomes, but Henne says publicly that he’s received more help from Mahomes than he’s given.

Travis Kelce had the most prolific season for a tight end in football history, and he’s a Hall of Famer at the height of his powers, and twice this season he has volunteered information about mistakes that put teammates in a bad situation.

The most recent came after the Browns game, with Kelce fessing up to not hearing the entire play-call and running the wrong route. The mistake led to a sack that set up that last third and 14, but when Henne talked of the play he mentioned only “a miscue,” and did not name names.

These examples seem simple, and they are, but stacked together with others they have formed a critical mass supporting elite talent and created perhaps professional sports’ most successful team over the last two years.

This is the team Reid has worked a lifetime in football to lead, with lessons learned along the way that helped him create it.

Talent is mandatory, and nobody’s saying otherwise. But plenty of teams have had talent and not been this successful in the critical moments that divide winners and losers. Each of the Chiefs’ last eight competitive games have been decided by six points or fewer.

You can see that as unsustainable luck, or you can see that as a group that’s tilted outcomes in its favor with talent, cohesiveness and the preparation to make the most important plays.

You can see it, in other words, as Reid’s influence and beliefs playing out in football’s tensest moments.