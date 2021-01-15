Mellinger podcast: All Chiefs, past, present and future, and we go deep on the Browns

With their children decked out from head to toe in their favorite Chiefs wardrobe, Jacque Hill, left, of Kearney, and Katie Lanning, of Overland Park, snapped away Thursday morning in front of the newly installed marquee in the Grand Hall at Union Station. With the Chiefs heading into the playoffs this weekend, the glowing backdrop is sure to become a must-have hit for selfie-shooting. Union Station worked in partnership with AlphaLitKC, to share the excitement for the Chiefs Playoff run. Kansas City plays host to the Cleveland Browns Sunday at Arrowhead. rsugg@kcstar.com

Well, obviously we’re all Chiefs this week.

We start with the weekend’s games, some quick Chiefs-Browns analysis and a look at what might be an incredible future for the AFC. The questions hit on the confidence of Chiefs fans, betting lines, the defense’s improvement and killing wolves (seriously). Then we talk with someone who knows more about the Browns than just about anyone who doesn’t work for them.

Thanks as always for giving us your time. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and give us a rating and review.

And please listen to new episodes every Friday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

New to the show? Here’s what we’re doing:

We are constantly trying to think of new ways to deliver you information, entertainment or something else you won’t get anywhere else. Part of that is evaluating how you and I can connect. My hope is this can be one more way — a podcast you can listen to whenever and wherever you like.

Join us every Friday for behind-the-scenes access to interviews with Kansas City’s coaches, fans and reporters. We’ve talked with Patrick Mahomes, Mike Matheny, Brett Veach — and more. You can get all the episodes in one place right here.

