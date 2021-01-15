The Chiefs are about to play the real-life version of their past: the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are coming — LOTS of their fans, too — and why does it seem like so long ago that the Chiefs were the Browns?

Before the parade, before Jet Chip Wasp, before the comebacks, before Patrick Mahomes. Before all of that, the Chiefs were the Browns. The Browns were the Chiefs.

Not exactly, of course. The Chiefs never went 18 years between playoff appearances. Kansas City never lost an NFL team. Two cities with their own stories cannot be exactly the same. But there is a kinship here.

The Browns drafted quarterback Tim Couch when they could have had Donovan McNabb; the Chiefs drafted Todd Blackledge when they could have had Jim Kelly (or Dan Marino).

The Browns have The Drive and The Fumble and Brian Sipe’s pass. The Chiefs have The Kicker Who Shall Not Be Named and The No Punt Game and the Lost Without Giving Up A Touchdown At Home Game, and let’s just stop here before you hurt yourself or someone you love.

Cleveland and Kansas City are each easy to dismiss, easy to make fun of, each packed with great neighborhoods to raise families and some of the best casual dining you can find. Each turned river-front spaces into eyesores.

In each city, kids turned into adults learning the same life lesson: Championship parades happen in other places.

So, yes. Browns fans are coming. Many, many Browns fans are coming. They’ve been buying and driving up secondary-market prices for tickets to Sunday’s AFC Division Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Some of you — Chiefs fans, we’re talking about — are frustrated by that.

But isn’t there part of you that understands?

Part of you that’s happy for them, even?

This used to be you. Lots of you, anyway.

Remember 2013? Your Chiefs made the playoffs that year, a remarkable rebirth after the horror show of 2012, and went to Indianapolis as the betting favorites to win the franchise’s first playoff game in 20 years.

You are here, reading these words, which means I have too much respect for you to rehash what happened next, but a friend made the trip and we’d planned on having a beer afterward. I reached out after filing my column that day.

His response was immediate.

“(Expletive) this team, (expletive) this city, I’m going home,” he wrote.

That’s how it went. Over and over and over again. And then over once more. These words repeated because they kept proving true: You never knew how the Chiefs would Chief, but you always knew the Chiefs would Chief.

By the time they blew a 21-3 playoff lead at home as the other team’s quarterback threw himself a touchdown pass and the officials called an annihilation forward progress, the Browns had bottomed out at 0-16.

Those are very different forms of heartbreak, of course. One lifts you up to make sure the fall hurts worse. The other keeps kicking long after you’ve gone into the fetal position. Those failures are different flavors of the same acid.

So, yes. The Browns are coming. They are on that pre-38-10 high, and beating the divisional-bully Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs last weekend must’ve felt a little like heaven.

Nothing can be certain in the NFL, but it appears the Browns built this thing with stone, not quicksand. Old friend John Dorsey helped inject the franchise with talent, and after some wrong turns — hello, Freddie Kitchens — they appear to have alignment between the players, coaches and front office.

They boast stars all over their offense, with at least a puncher’s chance in a potential shootout. Myles Garrett is among the sport’s best pass rushers.

The AFC North is brutal, and Browns fans have been trained to expect the worst. But this is as bright as their future has looked in decades — perhaps going all the way back to the 1980s, when coach Marty Schottenheimer led them to consecutive AFC Championship Games.

When Schottenheimer was fired in Cleveland the Chiefs hired him immediately, and remember how we started this? The Browns are the Chiefs. The Chiefs are the Browns. So many connections, even beyond a similar history.

Schottenheimer. Scott Pioli. Romeo Crennel. Todd Haley. Cleveland and Kansas City know these men well. Dreams created, dreams crushed. Fans who dress warm in their stocking caps and Starter coats and grill burgers in the parking lot and cheer loud for a team they deserved more from.

But the Chiefs are different now. The Browns haven’t had an Andy Reid yet, and nobody else has a Patrick Mahomes. Those two have changed everything here. The Chiefs are champions now, ubiquitous on the national shows, over-analyzed by talking heads.

A Chiefs fan base trained to expect the worst still has some muscle memory to rewire, but they also know they can be down 20 and end up winning by 20. They can watch their opponent pose for pictures in the end zone after an interception and still win the Super Bowl.

So maybe we’ve been saying it wrong. The Browns are no longer the Chiefs, and the Chiefs are no longer the Browns. They are franchises with similar histories but fundamentally different current realities. The Browns are what the Chiefs used to be. The Chiefs are what the Browns want to be.

You have every reason to expect the Chiefs’ current reality to last for years, for a decade, maybe even more. Mahomes is just 25 years old, and he’s signed for 11 seasons after this one. Tyreek Hill and Chris Jones are 26. Tyrann Mathieu is 28. Travis Kelce is 31 and has never played better. Reid has been working his entire life for a group like this and won’t walk away soon.

But these moments don’t stay these moments for long. Not usually, anyway. We can say the Chiefs are the next New England Patriots, and maybe that’s true, but two years ago people thought that would be the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles won the Super Bowl with a young nucleus and just fired their coach.

Seven years ago, it was supposed to be the Seattle Seahawks. They won a Super Bowl with a 25-year-old quarterback and the league’s best defense. Haven’t won one since.

Ten years ago, it was supposed to be the Green Bay Packers. They won a Super Bowl with a 27-year-old quarterback and the game’s best young roster. Haven’t been back since.

The point is we can think the Chiefs can be the NFL’s next dynasty, but at the moment they’re simply the latest franchise with a championship. At the moment, they’re closer to the Baltimore Ravens than the Patriots.

So, yes. The Browns are coming. And lots of their fans. There is some frustration here about what it will look and sound like if Browns fans take over Arrowhead this weekend. COVID-19 makes grand declarations about anything silly, but it also underscores at least one point.

A Division Round game is more important in Cleveland. Incredibly, Kansas City is now a place counting Super Bowls. This is once-in-a-lifetime stuff, a dance toward a dynasty twirling on the precipice of pain after one bad afternoon.

That’s not a “take.” That’s just a fact. The Chiefs are chasing consecutive championships, but in their chosen line of work devastating rejection is never far away. Their opponent this weekend is proof.