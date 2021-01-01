Mellinger podcast: What 2021 might look like, Chiefs’ luck and a great Sunday for fans

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivers a pass wide receiver Mecole Hardman during the first half of Sunday’s (Dec. 27) game against Atlanta. rsugg@kcstar.com

Telling 2020 to not let the door hit ‘em feels good, right?

This week we’re talking about what the next year of sports might look like, and the importance of not letting a screwed-up year go to waste.

The questions are about the Chiefs’ luck, that play where Mahomes ran a go-route, a potential NFL playoff realignment and the value of letting players chase records or milestones in otherwise meaningless Week 17 games.

The bonus section focuses on a low-key awesome football weekend for Chiefs fans.

Thanks as always for giving us your time. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and give us a rating and review.

And please listen to new episodes every Friday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

New to the show? Here’s what we’re doing:

We are constantly trying to think of new ways to deliver you information, entertainment or something else you won’t get anywhere else. Part of that is evaluating how you and I can connect. My hope is this can be one more way — a podcast you can listen to whenever and wherever you like.

Join us every Friday for behind-the-scenes access to interviews with Kansas City’s coaches, fans and reporters. We’ve talked with Patrick Mahomes, Mike Matheny, Brett Veach — and more. You can get all the episodes in one place right here.

If you like our work, you can help support us by subscribing to the SportsPass. It’s the best deal in town: $30 for a year or, with a new promotion, $1 per month for the first three months. Either way you get access to all our work, including the best and most Chiefs coverage anywhere.