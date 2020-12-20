Examining the hidden (and not so hidden) signs the KC Royals are sending about 2021

The ugly bastard known as 2020 isn’t quite gone yet, but the 2021 Royals are basically complete, with the look of what we all hope for next year:

Improvement.

The cool thing about this particular Royals offseason is that it tells a story in both the micro and the macro, depending on your view. The Royals are telling us who they expect to be as a baseball team in 2021, and who they want to be as an organization going forward.

For a team that lost 100 games two years in a row before the 60-game flash of 2020, and a franchise with a new owner, these are points worth thinking more deeply about.

Let’s do the baseball first.

The Royals will be better. Or, perhaps more accurately: If they’re not significantly better in 2021 then something will have gone enormously wrong. Job security will have changed.

We don’t get to say this often, but the 2021 Royals should be better with both their pitching and hitting. We can reasonably expect a chunk of that improvement to come internally, and it’s been supplemented externally. This is what it looks like when a front office believes in what’s happening on the field and wants to push forward.

Carlos Santana topped the Royals’ offseason shopping list. The reasons are obvious. He helps balance and lengthen the lineup, and general manager Dayton Moore has always valued switch hitters — not just strategically, but for the dedication and skill required to keep up two swings simultaneously.

The Royals needed power and plate discipline and Santana provides both. This is a significant improvement over Ryan O’Hearn at first base and solidifies the middle of the Royals’ lineup.

The Royals signed Michael Taylor for the first chance at covering the American League’s biggest center field. They believe he will improve on his career offensive numbers, but considering what they’ve had in center field recently (when Whit Merrifield wasn’t playing out of position, anyway) the bar is pretty low.

Alex Gordon was a premier defender until the last of his 1,753 games, but his retirement allows the offense to improve in left field, too. The Royals want to give Franchy Cordero a chance to play regularly. Cordero has a tortured injury history that brings red flags to relying on him, and small-sample-size warnings apply to his play, but the scouting and advanced statistical analyses on him are emphatic.

That’s significant space for improvement overall, plus the Royals are bolstered with depth to fill holes or make up for injuries — Edward Olivares, Nick Heath, Khalil Lee, and perhaps as soon as next season Bobby Witt Jr.

The Royals need much more from Nicky Lopez, can’t be sure what to expect from Adalberto Mondesi and can be sure not to expect another .333/.353/.633 slash line from Salvador Perez. But overall, this is the best place they’ve been in offensively in years.

The pitching could be described similarly. Brad Keller, free agent signee Mike Minor, Brady Singer and Kris Bubic form an appealing rotation base.

Danny Duffy will likely be the fifth starter, at least early. He could transition to the bullpen as prospects such as Daniel Lynch and Jackson Kowar become ready. With Carlos Hernandez, Ronald Bolanos and perhaps even Asa Lacy, the Royals have more rotation depth than at any other point in recent memory.

The bullpen was terrific in 2020 but could be due for some regression. Trevor Rosenthal is gone, but more notably that group operated with a sprint mentality that simply is not possible across 162 games. The plan is for depth — Jake Junis is an interesting addition — to make up for specific problems.

The belief inside the organization is that manager Mike Matheny built some real credibility and momentum within the clubhouse, and the front office is particularly motivated to build on that. This is a decent transition into what all of this says about what the Royals believe they will be going forward.

John Sherman is the franchise’s third owner in more than 50 years, which means there’s some uncertainty about how the Royals will operate.

Slowly but demonstrably, that uncertainty is turning to optimism. Sherman won credibility inside and outside the organization with his decision to support the Royals’ minor-leaguers and baseball operations staff.

He is a new owner of a small-money franchise, which means he had an excuse unavailable to the 29 other owners, but he also approved top-level additions to the front office that will be made official soon, and did not pull back on big-league payroll.

The Royals will likely open 2021 with a payroll between $80 million and $85 million, which is in line with long-term projections made before COVID-19.

That the Royals did not cut spending like other teams is seen by many in the front office, and around baseball, as tangible proof that Sherman and his group are willing to live the words they’ve spoken about long-term commitment, investing in Kansas City and creating a modernized and more dynamic future.

The Royals have a long way to go. There are challenges with revenue, even with a new TV contract, and a small-money market’s diminished margin for error has been pushed with missed personnel decisions and not enough production from their draft classes.

But the last year — Sherman officially took control of the team last November — has brought into focus a re-energized self image. As soon as the pandemic shutdown hit, Sherman began repeating this phrase over and over: We need to make sure we come out of this better than we went in.

Vaccines are being distributed and there is hope of ballpark crowds without limits by late summer. It might not feel like it, but we’re in the beginning stages of coming out of this, which means the Royals are in the beginning stages of finding out if they have turned Sherman’s assignment into reality.

The proof will (or won’t) come with results, but at the moment there is more optimism inside the organization than has existed in years.