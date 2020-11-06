Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sam Mellinger

Mellinger Minutes For Your Ears: Chiefs stuff to watch + best thing I heard all week

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was on the field for warmups before playing the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was on the field for warmups before playing the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

The news of the week is Chris Jones landing on the NFL’s COVID-19/reserve list. I’m told it’s because of contact tracing, not a positive test, but we can talk about that and everything else that’s going on with the Chiefs here.

Fair warning: The questions go completely off the rails, but then we rally with audio of the best thing I heard all week.

Thanks as always for giving us your time. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and give us a rating and review.

And please listen to new episodes every Friday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

New to the show? Here’s what we’re doing:

We are constantly trying to think of new ways to deliver you information, entertainment or something else you won’t get anywhere else. Part of that is evaluating how you and I can connect. My hope is this can be one more way — a podcast you can listen to whenever and wherever you like.

Join us every Friday for behind-the-scenes access to interviews with Kansas City’s coaches, fans and reporters. We’ve talked with Patrick Mahomes, Mike Matheny, Brett Veach — and more. You can get all the episodes in one place right here.

If you like our work, you can help support us by subscribing to the SportsPass. It’s the best deal in town: $30 for a year or, with a new promotion, $1 per month for the first three months. Either way you get access to all our work, including the best and most Chiefs coverage anywhere.

Profile Image of Sam Mellinger
Sam Mellinger
Sam Mellinger is a sports columnist for the Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 2000. He has won numerous national and regional awards for coverage of the Chiefs, Royals, colleges, and other sports both national and local.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service