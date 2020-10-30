Mellinger Minutes For Your Ears: Does the NBA love Kansas City back?

Toronto Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, center, and Marc Gasol (33) celebrate with OG Anunoby (3) after Anunoby hit the game winning shot over the Boston Celtics during an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

The Chiefs are 6-1, again the Super Bowl favorites so we start this show with ... NBA?

Well, yes. Because the Chiefs are playing the Jets. And Kansas City has been tripping over its potholes trying to get the Raptors to shack up here for the 2020-21 season.

There are reasons to be excited. And reasons to be skeptical. We get into both here, plus questions and answers about the Chiefs and voting, Andy Reid’s brain, and how the A-Team coordinates Chiefs coverage. You can also hear my conversation with Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas.

