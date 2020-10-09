Mellinger Minutes For Your Ears: NFL vs. colleges on COVID, and lots of Chiefs talk

This show is going to be a little different every week, and this week we’re starting off with, basically, a column on the disconnect between how COVID-19 cases are being discussed publicly in the NFL vs. college football. It doesn’t make sense.

Then we get to the questions: Harrison Butker’s misses, the next man up after Eric Bieniemy gets a head coaching job, the Chiefs’ biggest rival and how to get into this weird business.

The last section is built around a point Patrick Mahomes made this week, and expanding it more broadly in a way that highlights who he is.

Please listen to new episodes every Friday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

New to the show? Here’s what we’re doing:

We are constantly trying to think of new ways to deliver you information, entertainment or something else you won’t get anywhere else. Part of that is evaluating how you and I can connect. My hope is this can be one more way — a podcast you can listen to whenever and wherever you like.

Join us every Friday for behind-the-scenes access to interviews with Kansas City’s coaches, fans and reporters. We’ve talked with Patrick Mahomes, Mike Matheny, Brett Veach — and more. You can get all the episodes in one place right here.

If you like our work, you can help support us by subscribing to the SportsPass. It’s the best deal in town: $30 for a year or, with a new promotion, $1 per month for the first three months. Either way you get access to all our work, including the best and most Chiefs coverage anywhere.