The Chiefs’ desperate search for secondary help intensifies

Well, yes. The answer is yes. If you wondered whether the Chiefs are as concerned about their secondary as you are, the answer is yes. A thousand times yes. An emphatic yes.
Ten days before the season opener and two days before their turn picking through the scrap heap of cutdown day, the Chiefs traded for an undrafted rookie to upgrade the secondary.
That’s quite a place to be, and you don’t get credit for attempting to fix the problems you created, but at least it’s something.
The Chiefs’ preseason is over now, and we can be fairly confident in at least five truths:
1. Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill will be fun.
2. The offense will score a lot of points, even with some inconsistencies.
3. Chad Henne can get through a game or two if needed.
4. The defense might be really, really bad.
5. The decision makers are desperate to salvage what they can.
Shortly before kickoff, the Chiefs finalized a trade sending offensive lineman Parker Ehinger — a fourth-round pick two years ago, and a man presumably without a roster spot now — to Dallas for cornerback Charvarius Ward.
Ward presents a curious if intriguing profile. He didn’t record an interception as a senior at Middle Tennessee State but gained traction with a strong pro day (4.44 second 40, 37 1/2 inch vertical, 11-foot broad jump).
He is said to be physical, most comfortable in man coverage, and impressed many in training camp. But the Cowboys are deep in the secondary, and were reportedly looking for offensive line help. The fit makes sense — two guys unlikely to make the 53-man roster, headed to a new team’s position of need.
The trade is an unnecessary reminder that seven months, one draft and a free-agency period after trading Marcus Peters, the Chiefs are still scrambling to cover a hole of their own creation.
If you want to be optimistic, here’s your talking point: Kevin Byard, a Middle Tennessee State corner without a Scouting Combine invite, led the NFL in interceptions last year.
And, truly, the Chiefs might have something here. Ward turned 22 in May and is still relatively new to football.
But that this is an upgrade over what they have is damning. The Chiefs likely aren’t done tinkering, either.
With Daniel Sorensen set to miss the first two months or so, and Eric Berry’s health still more hope than certainty, the Chiefs could keep as many as 10 defensive backs. David Amerson has not, um, covered himself in glory this preseason.
The path to — well, let’s not even say success — adequacy is perilous. Kendall Fuller is terrific, and assuming he’s healthy by the season opener, Steven Nelson is a representative starting cornerback.
After that, it’s hard to imagine the Chiefs being OK in the back without full health from Berry, who hasn’t practiced for weeks with a heel injury and missed all but one game last year with an Achilles tendon tear.
Whether it’s the wrong players selected, not enough resources dedicated, or not enough development when they’re in the building, the secondary is woefully thin. Particularly if the Chiefs are unable to develop a strong pass rush, this remains the single most likely issue to prevent significant success.
Bashaud Breeland is available and would be a significant upgrade “on paper,” but the cornerback would come with enough questions to be concerned. Eric Reid is an above-average starter at safety but remains an awkward football fit for a team looking for coverage over run support, and the effect of a grievance he has filed against the league is unclear.
Each remains a possibility, but the more likely move would be another low-level trade or a waiver pickup this weekend.
This is how the Chiefs found seven members of their eventual 53-man roster in 2013, when Andy Reid and John Dorsey took over the 2-14 embarrassment of the year before.
That a team good enough to make four of the last five postseasons is again this desperate in the secondary is telling and concerning.
