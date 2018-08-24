The Chiefs will make a major decision based on Saturday’s game against the Bears

The plan has apparently changed, because there was a time the Chiefs believed not only that the soul of their defense would be in uniform this weekend, but that doing so would be important.
The Chiefs have scaled back on that, at least publicly, with Andy Reid saying this week: “I just don’t want to go backward.”
Maybe he’s just sandbagging, but Berry’s timeline is continually pushed back — out just a few days, then optimism he’d play this weekend in Chicago, and finally more outward focus simply on making the season opener.
Now, here comes Bob Sutton, the defensive coordinator whose success and perhaps ultimate employment depends significantly upon Berry’s availability. He’s asked how confident he is that Berry will be ready to play the Chargers in week one.
“I have no idea on that,” Sutton said. “That’s out of my wheelhouse, to know whether he’ll be back, or when he’ll be back. All indications are yes, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”
The NFL is paranoid and cautious enough that expecting to hear whether a star and critical player is on track to play is probably too much, but the following is 100 percent true:
Other than getting out with no major injuries, by far the most important development from the Chiefs’ third preseason game in Chicago on Saturday will be the play of the safeties.
In particular that means a little ol’ preseason game just became the most important moment in the professional careers of Leon McQuay and Armani Watts — and a critical indicator for the team overall.
There were other factors, yes, but you saw how quickly the Chiefs’ defense spiraled downward with inferior safety play a year ago. Berry’s health and the development of McQuay and Watts are the guardrails against that happening again.
The Chiefs are encouraged by McQuay. He took some (justified) criticism for biting unnecessarily on a play-fake in Atlanta, but his generally strong performance during camp has gone under-noticed.
With Daniel Sorensen likely to miss the first six to eight games, McQuay would likely be the starter if the season opened today. Watts showed improvement from the first preseason game to the second, and if both are strong again and Berry is thought to be healthy, the front office could be convinced it won’t need to look for outside help.
That’s the part McQuay and Watts can control, to keep the team from going over the top, but Berry’s health is the part nobody can control.
The Chiefs know more than they are letting on publicly, which is fine, but Berry’s history and the importance of that position mean an important question must be asked internally:
Are the Chiefs 100 percent certain Berry will be available for the season opener and that the heel injury that’s kept him out so far will not affect him going forward?
If not, that means the front office needs to move from concern to contingency.
The Chiefs made a decision to be patient, to give McQuay, Watts and Eric Murray every opportunity to prove themselves. This is the cautious move, particularly with a temptation to take advantage of a depressed market for safeties.
George Iloka was a surprise cut by the Bengals, and quickly signed for the veteran’s minimum in Minnesota. Reports suggest he wanted to reunite with Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who was Illoka’s first defensive coordinator in Cincinnati. That may have made any potential interest from the Chiefs a moot point anyway, but the team could’ve been more aggressive.
Eric Reid remains unsigned. He’s a former first-round pick and regular starter in each of the last five seasons for the 49ers. He’s filed a grievance against the league alleging collusion, and there’s little doubt his role in protests during the national anthem has factored into his unemployment.
He is the best unsigned safety out there, but there are complications. The grievance is the most obvious. An offer from the Chiefs (or anyone else) would be far less than what he expected this offseason, and the safety market imploded for everyone — not just Reid. Would he be happy with what’s offered? Would he want to continue with the grievance?
But even if the Chiefs and Reid get beyond all of that, he is not an ideal football fit. The Chiefs are looking for a safety with coverage range, and that’s not Reid’s strength. He’s always been better against the run, and last year essentially played as a linebacker toward the end of the season.
The Chiefs could still be persuaded that an awkward fit would be better than what they have, but they appear intent on exhausting all internal options first — even if it means diminishing the external options later.
If Berry’s injury lingers or worsens, or if the Next Men Up for Sorensen aren’t good enough, then the Chiefs will look for a free-agent fill-in and be damned by hindsight.
We’ll know so much more after the Bears game. It could determine the Chiefs’ path forward, and while waiting to see if Patrick Mahomes throws a left-handed no-look pass 75 yards downfield will be fun, the most important development from the third preseason game will be whether the team can feel secure at a position that went so wrong a year ago.
