Mellinger Minutes: Royals positives, lots of Chiefs and, obviously, nachos

There is no better place for a stupid throwaway line than Twitter, so I took to it last night:
I know you probably stopped watching the Royals, and no judgment on that, but Brad Keller was really good tonight — 7 innings, one run, went 95 for a strikeout on his 100th pitch tonight.— Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) August 14, 2018
The replies came quick and often, lots of people saying they still watch every pitch. These people have sort of self-selected, of course, but if enough of you care lets take a quick second to inventory what might be termed ground zero of the Royals’ rebuild.
The important stuff is not that the Royals are 36-82, and 31 games behind first place, #OnPace for 113 losses.
Well, that’s not entirely true. Two parts of the record matter. The first is whether this will go down as the worst team in Royals history. It probably will, because a 21-23 finish would be required to undercut the 106-loss team from 2005.
The second is whether the Royals will pick first or second overall in next year’s draft, and because of a wicked combination of the Orioles’ own failures and rules requiring them to play in the AL East the Royals are 1 1/2 games “behind” the pace for 1-1.
Moving on.
There are, actually, some encouraging developments. Whit Merrifield may have jumped from a slump last night, and he’ll hold some real trade value this winter if the Royals are open to shopping.
Keller, as I mentioned above, was terrific last night. I’m gerrymandering the candidates here, but 138 pitchers have made at least 13 starts this season and Keller’s 3.40 ERA ranks 31st. That’s pretty good for anyone, and fantastic for a Rule 5 pickup. This is exactly the kind of progress a losing team needs to be making.
Jakob Junis has a 3.55 ERA in five starts since bottoming out with that disaster against the Indians last month. His slider appears back, and with 30 strikeouts, nine walks, and a .368 BAbip over that time the peripherals are encouraging, too.
This is enormously precarious, but Brandon Maurer looks sharp again. He’s aggressive, the slider is biting, the fastball is humming, and he’s given up just one run while striking out nine in his last seven outings (each one inning).
That’s probably enough for now, but the point here is that there are some real positives happening with a hopeless club. They’re a mess now, will almost certainly lose a bunch of games next year, and will probably lose a lot in 2020, too. There’s just so much work to be done.
But there are these moments, too, these flickers where you can see an organization and specific players trying to dig themselves out.
This isn’t the same as watching the 2013 team, obviously, and you shouldn’t listen to anyone who paints this as something that it’s not.
I’m just saying there are things to watch, if you look for them, if you care.
This week’s eating recommendation is is the Sunset roll at Prime* and the reading recommendation is my friend Jayson Jenks on the joy and pain of Dee Gordon.
Sam, I am concerned with your lack of coverage re: The Kid. Please advise.— Brandon Sieckman (@bsieckman) August 13, 2018
I know you’re being sarcastic, and you probably would’ve assumed this to be the case anyway, but just to be clear: a rather long grouping of words and paragraphs centering on the Chiefs’ first-team quarterback will appear in the Star under my byline in the coming weeks.
I can’t say I hope you spend as much time reading it as I have working on it, because that would mean you have a severe reading impairment, but I hope you find it worth your while.
Anyway, five points about Patrick Mahomes from his first preseason game as QB1:
1. We learned more from him in last year’s preseason opener than this one, and that’s probably how it should be.
2. The mismatch between the Chiefs’ offensive line and the Texans’ defensive front did not allow Mahomes to show much one way or the other.
3. The biggest positive is that he stayed out of the negative. That remains the biggest concern with him, right? That he’ll take an unnecessary risk, or try to save a bad play with his arm and end up making it worse? He didn’t do that last week, and he had opportunities.
4. I haven’t heard anyone else make this point, but he looked a little mechanical to me. A little robotic. A little quarterback-by-numbers. Maybe I’m just seeing things that aren’t there, but he looked different than in Denver or last preseason. Some of that is by design, but it’s a balance the Chiefs have to work with to make sure they protect everything that made them trade two firsts and a third for the young man.
5. It is hard to overstate how unimportant the first preseason game is. I mean, come on.
Trevor is also being sarcastic, but I’m here to tell you that other than injuries — which can happen to any player, and any team* — nothing holds a higher chance of sinking the Chiefs this year more than the offensive line.
* Not here in the Minutes, but I will likely write more about this soon, maybe even later today. So please check back, which is what they call “a tease” in my industry.
Not the run defense.
Not the corners.
Not Mahomes’ inexperience.
It’s the offensive line. We know the defense will probably struggle. When Reggie Ragland promises the Chiefs will stop the run, well, first of all, it’s harmless and admirable athlete bravado.
The Chiefs are not going to be the Steel Curtain just because of Ragland and Anthony Hitchens and some vague notion of “attitude.”
The Chiefs’ path to success this year does not include a dominant defense.
It does, however, include a dominant offense and the line is the singular inferior part of that group — and that’s not all.
Even if the line was strong, you’d still expect defensive coordinators to test the Chiefs up front. That’s always been the most logical way to defend a group that’s so loaded — send more than they can block, or send them from directions the Chiefs aren’t expecting to force a young and confident quarterback into quick and uncomfortable decisions.
If the line holds up, and the quarterback makes the right decision, maybe you give up a quick and long touchdown. That’s not the end of the world. The Chiefs are talented enough, and rules bent toward offenses enough, that you might be giving up a touchdown anyway.
But if you can force two or three mistakes per game, you can turn the whole thing. Get a strip sack, entice Mahomes into taking a bad risk, something like that. If you do that three times out of 65 snaps you’ve given yourself an advantage.
Now, add the fact that the line is more finesse than power, more hope than proven, and the path to beating the Chiefs’ offense goes directly through the offensive line.
I don’t care all that much about what happened last Thursday. That doesn’t matter. What matters is that all these concerns would exist if they were perfect against the Texans.
If Andy Reid wins a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, will he be remembered as a Chiefs coach over an Eagle's coach regardless of tenure?— Danny (@DanJRtz816) August 13, 2018
He’d be Dick Vermeil — successful but ultimately unsatisfying with the Eagles, then a Super Bowl champ in his second job.
The analogy is far from perfect. Vermeil was with the Eagles seven years, Reid 14. Vermeil took 15 years away from coaching after the Eagles, Reid was literally looking for another job the day after being fired.
But if we’re talking about how they’ll be remembered, I think the comparison fits.
In the most oversimplified sense, more people would say they remember Vermeil as the guy who won the Super Bowl with the Rams than his run with the Eagles.
And I think in the most oversimplified sense, if the sun and moon collided and the Chiefs somehow won the Super Bowl, then most people would say they remember him as a champ with the Chiefs than his time with the Eagles.
But we don’t have to be that simpleminded about things. The story of Reid would be a guy who waited longer than anyone else for his first Super Bowl, who took a job at 41 in one of the hardest sports cities in America, grinded, won a lot, lost some playoff gut punches, suffered some unthinkable personal tragedies and then took another job and stayed steady enough to bring the first Super Bowl championship in two generations to one of the most underachieving franchises in NFL history.
Either that, or he’ll be remembered as the greatest Good Enough To Break Your Heart In The Playoffs coach of all time.
Also, if that happens, the Chiefs will have employed the most prolific participation trophy winners in NFL history.
Happy Tuesday, guys!
If the @Chiefs win a SB with @PatrickMahomes5 in the next 4 years what % of credit do you give Dorsey? Veach? Reid?— Andrew Corrao (@penguinxcrossin) August 13, 2018
Oh, sure, why not. Let’s get nuts.
If we’re just splitting up the pie between those three, I go Reid 66.6 percent, Veach 28.4 percent, and Dorsey 5 percent.
Maybe I’m underselling Dorsey here. I hope not. I like the man. But four years is a long time, and drafting Mahomes was not Dorsey’s decision alone. Not by a long shot.
Reid has been the Chiefs’ most powerful football man since the day he was hired. There’s a reason they hired him first, and the GM second. It’s not a coincidence that when that GM was fired, the new GM had Reid’s trust, and a long history of working with him.
Also, Reid is the one leading the development and play calling and all of that stuff.
Dorsey gets docked mostly for time missed, because think about how quickly the team has changed in the relatively short time since his firing — Sammy Watkins, Kendall Fuller, Marcus Peters, a whole new pairing of middle linebackers and an entire draft class.
Dorsey gets credit for a lot that went right — most notably, his record with the draft is terrific. He also gets credit for a defense that’s needed to be remade, a cap situation that needed to be fixed, and an offensive line that despite significant resources is far from dependable.
My prediction is this question will look silly at the end of the season, because by the end of the season Tyreek Hill will be widely considered one of the best 10 receivers in football.
He’s so good, you guys. He’s the best receiver they’ve had since Otis Taylor, and you can make a joke about that being a low standard, and your joke might even be funny, but Hill is special.
The speed is the thing everyone talks about, and understandably so, but I’m not sure what flaw exists other than height — and even that he makes up for by high-pointing catches, adjusting well in the air, and with strength.
Hill is probably a year or two behind where he’d otherwise be, just because he’s still so new to the position. You can see this at times in his routes, specifically with wasted steps or when he sort of curves off routes that would be more effective with defined cuts.
But he’s getting better at that, and becoming more of a well-rounded playmaker, not just a one-dimensional speed guy limited to a go route or a hitch depending on the coverage.
Hill was seventh in yards, 16th in catches, and had seven receiving touchdowns in — and this is so stupid, but it’s true — his first ever season as a full-time and primary receiver.
I expect Watkins to approach or match his most productive season as a pro, which would be his second year in Buffalo when he went 60-1,047-9. He’s a terrific balance to Hill, a diverse talent who should flourish in this system.
But he’s also the No. 3 target behind Hill and Travis Kelce. His yards are likely to come in sort of a keep-’em-honest way.
Well, probably not.
*pauses*
*waits*
*silence grows awkward*
You wanted more? Well, I suppose this depends on your definition of “come together,” but if your vision of the 2018 Chiefs includes a top 10 — or, if we’re being honest, even a top 15 — defense then you might consider how well you tend to deal with disappointment.
I expect the defense to be marginally better than last year, mostly because I believe a full season of Reggie Ragland and Anthony Hitchens* is a significant improvement in the middle of the field.
* Even if he’s not worth that price, which he won’t be.
But there are holes, too, and not just because Daniel Sorensen’s injury leaves the Chiefs forced to speed the development of some other safeties who still need developing.
The corners are OK. Kendall Fuller is a stud, Steven Nelson is solid, but behind them are a lot of questions — more questions than you’d be comfortable with considering the pass rush.
Bob Sutton has always based his plans around “effecting the quarterback.” But I’m just not sure he has enough guys to do that. Justin Houston is in a different part of his career now, one in which he needs more help than the rest of the roster appears capable.
Dee Ford can have moments, but he can also disappear, and remains a liability against the run. Tanoh Kpassagnon is a physical freak, but still learning techniques. Breeland Speaks might have a bright future, but is he ready to rush in the NFL yet?
To me, that’s where the Chiefs’ problems are going to come from. Houston isn’t a 22-sack guy anymore, and I’m not sure where they make up the difference.
Seems to me that playing the Chiefs means making sure you at least chip Houston consistently, run at Ford when possible, put extra attention on Chris Jones, and move the ball with quick runs and passes downfield.
Again, please notice that none of this is a reaction to last Thursday. Four starters were out, and even if they all played, I still wouldn’t take much from it.
Two. One at home, one on the road. One where starters play, one where they don’t. This isn’t complicated.
You will hear some talk about how colleges and high schools make do without preseason games, so why not the NFL, but I don’t buy that.
Roster limits and practice limits already put a strain on how much teams can do, particularly with offensive linemen. There should be a place to see more action, to get closer to “real” game situations.
NFL games mean too much in terms of money and opportunity and careers to just go in cold and not have something unnecessarily lost. Some coaches may even feel like they need more than two, and if that happens they’re free to schedule scrimmages if it makes logistic sense.
So, that’s my answer, and you might notice I’m not saying anything about ticket prices. That’s intentional. We can all agree that charging regular season prices for preseason games is absurd, but I hope we’re all smart enough to realize it’s all baked in. If preseason prices go down, regular season prices go up.
And, actually, the best argument against shortening the preseason might be that regular season ticket prices would go wwwwwaaaaaayyyyyyy up.
What are your thoughts on pulled pork nachos? What about pulled pork nachos w tater tots instead of chips?— Aaron Ogilvie (@a_ogilvie) August 13, 2018
As a standalone eating item or piece of meat to smoke, pulled pork is the shortest kid in class. With the exception of price, it is inferior to brisket, chicken, ribs, sausage and fish in virtually every conceivable way.
And, if you prorate the difference in price to the number of people you serve, and the amount of time you have to put into it either way, it’s not prohibitive.
Now, I’ve put way too much thought into this question, and I have to say that I believe nachos to be a perfectly acceptable and in some ways admirable option for nachos. Please let me explain.
I’ve had burnt end nachos, and I’ve had brisket nachos, and I’m here to tell you thems is delicious. If you are ever hungry and fortunate enough that either is an option, you should stuff your face with gusto.
But, let’s be honest about what we’re talking about here. You have chips, you have salsa, you have jalapeño, you have cheese. Some of you may like sour cream, or guacamole, or beans. Some of you may even like something really cool that I don’t even know about.
The point is that’s a lot of taste competing for your buds, and in this context topping it with burnt ends is a little like grilling a great filet and then deep frying it — unnecessarily gluttonous at best, arrogant and wasteful at worst.
If you know what you’re doing, the meat’s job on Team Nacho is more left tackle than quarterback, more relief pitcher than starter, more sixth man than star. The meat plays a crucial role, but it’s one of support, to not get in the way, to allow his or her teammates to shine.
And in that way, pulled pork is an inspired choice. You’ll still smoke it with rub, you’ll have some bark, it’ll be juicy and tasty enough to be part of your nacho ensemble, helping make for a splendid eating experience.
Save the burnt ends for the solo show.
Also, tater tots are always a good choice. This rule has no exception, though they’re playing a bit out of position as part of barbecue nachos. What you really want is a sturdy tortilla chip, a utensil with some crunch.
Is there any earthly way the Royals can be contenders by 2020 as David Glass asserts?— Max Rieper (@maxrieper) August 13, 2018
Nope.
Well, let’s be more thorough.
Nope, except in the way that baseball is bonkers, like the time the Twins had no intention of competing and made the 2017 playoffs anyway.
If the Royals are “contenders” in 2020, maybe it’ll be in the way they were “contenders in 2011 or 2012.
They lost 91 and 90 games those two seasons, but they had the core in place, the same group of guys who would eventually push the Royals into the playoffs and eventually to a world championship.
Once that’s there, you can never be sure when it’ll click, or even whether it’ll click. But the feeling around the team in those seasons was certainly different than in 2007 or 2008.
Maybe that’s how it can go again. Maybe by 2020 we’ll be talking about Adalberto Mondesi hitting in the middle of the order, and Khalil Lee turning into a productive big leaguer, and Brady Singer taking his turn in the rotation, and so on.
If that’s the standard, I think it’s realistic.
But otherwise, this is something baseball people say to give themselves hope, to talk fans out of tuning out.
Set the over-under on losses for the 2020 Royals at 91 and I will enthusiastically take the over.
Who is the more interesting Last Chance U coach: Buddy Stephens of Jason Brown?— Rob Brenton (@FastTalkinRob) August 13, 2018
At this point, my television watching is pretty much limited to live sports and shows with appeal to both my wife and me that can be watched once the kids are down and a cold beer is cracked.
I regret to inform you that Last Chance U does not meet either criteria.
We started watching Safe, which is entertaining, even if there are a few plot twists that require you to sort of think, OK, that’s absurd and I can’t believe you’re asking me go along with this, but it’s late, we’re already a few episodes in, so sure, that’s her dad.
Every Chiefs season I tend to adopt a show the wife won’t watch, and pick it up on road trips. An episode on the plane, or one in the hotel room after the game, stuff like that. Last few years it’s been Narcos.
Maybe I need to give Last Chance U a chance, but am I wrong that it’s sort of like Hard Knocks, except about a team I don’t know or care about?
Anyway, this is me standing before you and telling you I’m always open for TV suggestions. Just know that my wife and I each hold veto power. She uses her for graphic violence, I use mine for period stuff, science fiction, and crap acting.
Have you ever been to a Golf major? I was there yesterday and i have never been to a sporting event with that kind of excitement. Every time Tiger birdied the place exploded. Regardless of people’s level of love for golf, definitely a sporting event bucket list item— Blake Mayfield (@blakemayf) August 13, 2018
Bucket list, brah.
Watched a bit of the PGA over the weekend, and it looked like such a dang good time. Big crowds, lots of Good Sports Roars, more than enough drama provided from the golf. Good time for all.
Have I ever told you about the time I covered a PGA event? It was a match play event in Tucson. I was in Arizona covering spring training, and the boss wanted me to do some golf. If I remember right, it was his first tournament back after the Thanksgiving fire hydrant, but I’m not going to look that up so please don’t hold me to it.
Anyway, I was covering it with a friend whose identity I’ll protect here. We watch Tiger and a nice New Zealander who was serving as his opponent tee off on No. 1. The New Zealander’s tee shot was incredible, just perfect, high and deep and right down the fairway. I was in awe, really.
Then Tiger’s shot went like 40 yards past, and as we’re walking down the fairway — it’s stupid how close you can get in these things — my friend turns to me and says, “Looks like this one’ll be 10-and-9 huh?”
Only, he didn’t turn to me and say that. He turned to the New Zealander and said that.
“Real nice there mate!” came the reply, and I spent most of the rest of the afternoon making fun of my friend, who was genuinely and hilariously embarrassed, but I chose my words carefully here.
I spent most of the rest of the afternoon making fun of him. I would’ve spent the entire afternoon, and then later at dinner, and then the weeks and months and years following making fun of him except, well, I quickly screwed up worse.
I think it happened on No. 15. They hit their approaches, and I rushed to the green for a good angle, stepped on a rock, heard a few people in the crowd yell that I stepped on a ball, dismissed them all as dumb, then thought about why there would be a golf ball-sized rock near the green on a PGA course, then thought about what I was going to write after I got kicked out of the tournament.
Yep. I stepped on the man’s ball.
There are a lot of contenders, but I believe I can say with certainty that I’ve never been so embarrassed professionally.
I stood up, waved at the course marshall, told him it was me, and to my unending surprise the man in charge waved at me, motioned for me to sit down, and let the friendly New Zealander take a drop.
I have not covered a golf tournament since.
How did the office move go? Any thoughts/stories on the old building?— Jordan Kelsey (@jk1021) August 13, 2018
I have to say, I was a bit surprised at my lack of emotion.
Maybe it’s because I don’t go into the office all that much, maybe it’s because the new setup is better in basically every way, maybe it’s because the move makes sense in basically every way.
I worked in that building 18 years. I laughed in there, cried in there, learned in there, dreamed in there. I was terrified in that building, excited in that building, bored in that building and enthralled in that building.
But all my memories of those experiences center around the people, not the structure. I am extremely emotional about the people who’ve helped me, grateful for their sacrifices and generosity. The building where that happened was just a scene, and often a terribly inconvenient and outdated one.
The history remains terrific. I love the fountain in the front. But it was dark, and retrofitted so many times that walking the hallways sometimes felt like a real life version of Pac-Man.
Moving the office made sense. Not just because there are fewer journalists at the Star than in years past, but because fewer of those journalists need to work in the office.
We don’t need a desk and office printer as much as we used to. We need a laptop, a phone, and a good internet connection. The new place is nice, too. Feels like we jumped ahead a few decades. I dig it. This is hard to explain, but I like being back in the same building where the papers are printed.
Look, the first time I walked into that building as an employee, it was with a job so low and unnecessary that it came with a two-year time limit — get promoted or get out. The last time I walked into that building it was with what I consider the best job at the paper, or at least the best job for me.
The next time I walk into that building it will apparently be to buy a beer at some sort of beachy bar, and I’m OK with that.
How do you think the new gambling laws will impact the fan experience at Arrowhead and other venues in the KC area?— Jim Weber (@jaydubya90) August 13, 2018
Not drastically, but subtly, and in important and consequential ways.
I say not drastically because, come on, gambling has been effectively legal for years. Anyone with a smartphone has had instant and constant access to gambling for many, many years.
If you’ve wanted to gamble, you’ve probably been gambling.
That said, I do think there will be some interesting changes. You asked specifically about the fan experience, and I’m guessing there will be more time with fans on phones, more angst about the quality of in-stadium wifi service, and a further disconnect between fan and the traditional act of watching the home team.
Basically, what’s happened over the last two decades or so through fantasy football, but amplified and expedited.
The NFL can pick and choose here, but leagues will probably mold themselves to be more gambling friendly. No sport is better positioned for that than football, because literally every snap is a chance for new wagers — run or pass, completion or not, bet on whether it’ll be a screen or downfield pass, run to the left or right. The possibilities are somewhat endless.
I’ll be surprised if the changes are immediate and massive. Leagues are like most bureaucracies — cautious by default, ready to be the second ones to a profitable idea but hesitant to be first.
It’s interesting that the NFL, by nature, is glacial in acceptance to change but football is best positioned for gambling while MLS would in theory be the most open to change but soccer is the worst positioned for gambling.
I think it’s fun that while sportscasters (esp nationally) are supposed to be unbiased and not play favorites, the EPL presents a new opportunity where they don’t have to hide any loyalties and can be fans. I know you’re an arsenal fan. Reece Davis likes Chelsea, etc. Thoughts?— John Bostwick (@JohnB_911) August 13, 2018
I was raised pretty old-school. There is a generation of writers that tends to not only celebrate neutrality, but at times overcompensate — root for losses (particularly in the postseason when it means less work or travel), expect the worst, revel in cynicism, etc.
There is a younger generation of writers that tends to not only embrace loyalty, but at times overcompensate — pander to fans, patronize with overly positive coverage, save the jokes for the opponent, etc.
As with a lot of things, sometimes I wonder if a sports columnist is best positioned at one extreme or the other, but I find myself in the middle, skeptical of the honesty of anyone who sits at either extreme, needing more nuance than 2018 often allows to explain how I feel.
But here goes, and some of this I’ve touched on here before.
I don’t root for the local team. I don’t root against the local team. I root for me.
I root for stories, I root for moments, I work for a working elevator to get down to the locker room and a good editor when I’m done writing.
I think that black-and-white rules are for the birds, so while I don’t find it worthwhile or often interesting to comment on how others do their jobs, I think that using fandom OR cynicism as a crutch to do the job is silly, disingenuous, lazy, a limitation on quality, and a refusal of honesty.
If I know a certain writer cheers for a certain team, I’m fine with them writing about that team, but I’ll quickly grow disinterested in the work if that’s all there is to it.
I don’t know if any of this is addressing what you’re talking about. Part of the appeal of the Premier League is that there is essentially a zero percent chance I will ever write about any of these people or teams.
International soccer matches are one of the few things I can watch without my stupid sports writer mind unconsciously and naturally picking out column ideas and wondering about access. There’s a release in that, and it’s a good one.
My point here, if there is one: I believe the best way for writers or sportscasters to consume sports is to spend less time aiming for some unattainable goal of neutrality and embrace their own specific and unique perspective.
Mine happens to be that Kansas City is a terrifically interesting place for sports, and that anyone who cheers for Man City is soulless and probably goes to the casino to root for the house.
This week, I’m particularly thankful for the best family vacation yet, and the unquestioned personal highlight — all four of us slept in the same room, and one night my wife and I woke up to our 4 year old gut-laughing in his sleep. I would cut off a hand to know what he was dreaming about.
