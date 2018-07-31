Mellinger Minutes: Justin Houston’s claim of health, Berry’s recovery, Royals & more

Today, I’d like to begin this bit of gimmick journalism with some words about Justin Houston.
Actually, first, I’d like to begin with some words from Justin Houston:
“I was pretty much out there on one leg,” he said of the last two seasons.
Ahem. Those words were spoken on Sunday.
These words were spoken a year ago:
“I’m feeling great, man,” he said. “I’m good I’m 100 percent.”
“I can just focus on football and not worry about no injuries, just focus on football. That’s life-changing, right there. To go through what I went through last year, and now this, it’s a huge blessing. I can put extra work in. Instead of rehab, I can put extra work in. That’s huge for me.”
I don’t bring any of this up to gotcha Houston. This is how athletes should feel, or at least what they often say publicly, that the problems of the past are behind them and the wind is now at their back so look out world here they come. This is where all the best-shape-of-my-life stuff comes from in every preseason, in every sport. We should all be so hopeful and confident.
My point here is simply that Houston has said this before, that he’s finally 100 percent after playing injured, and this might be the most meaningful part — he really didn’t look slow last year.
At least by the naked eye, from regular tape watching with a particular focus on Houston, he looked strong. At times dominant. He managed “only” 9 1/2 sacks, but as my friend Seth Keysor pointed out, that’s completely in line with the greatest pass rushers in NFL history.
The problem, if we can call it that, is twofold.
First, the Chiefs did not have anyone else to rush the passer, particularly from the edge. Dee Ford was hurt. Tamba Hali was old. Tanoh Kpassagnon was redshirting. Frank Zombo was Frank Zombo. That meant offenses could put everything on Houston, and that’s no way to make 22 sacks.
That should be different this season. Breeland Speaks and Kpassagnon should be able to contribute. Ford will obviously be motivated in a contract year, so if he can stay healthy, maybe that’s where the pressure can come from and, besides, um, Chris Jones says he’s going to lead the league in sacks anyway.
The second problem is more fundamental. It’s quite possible that Justin Houston is no longer 22-sack Justin Houston. It’s quite possible that instead of consistently dominant, Houston’s best means consistently excellent, and occasionally dominant. I happen to believe this is true, and if I’m right about that, it doesn’t mean Houston is no longer a cornerstone.
It simply means he needs more help.
That’s why the key to this defense, and thusly a major key to the entire season, will be how much pass rush help the Chiefs can give Houston.
They don’t need to be Sack City, because I don’t think anyone is expecting the Chiefs to win games on defense.
They just can’t lose them there, and to do that, they have to advance to the point where Houston is explaining away less-than-All-Pro seasons by saying he used to be injured but is now strong as he approaches his 30th birthday.
How about a list? I’m giddy about the #chiefs offense. What are 3 things that will happen and three things that won’t?— Jeff Russell (@rock_hawk) July 30, 2018
Let’s do it!
The Chiefs will:
1. Rank in the top 10 in both yards and points, and I’m probably being unnecessarily conservative. They were fifth and sixth in those categories last year, and added Sammy Watkins and Spencer Ware. I believe Tyreek Hill is only getting better, Travis Kelce is still in his prime, and the offensive line could improve slightly. They play a lot of good defenses, especially early, but there’s too much talent not to have success.
2. Rank in the bottom half in turnovers, a year after ranking first with just 14. Most of that will be the change in quarterback, obviously. But they also lost just three fumbles last year, which seems unsustainable.
* This is a great stat from last year. Smith threw five interceptions in 505 attempts — 1 percent. When anyone else threw a pass for the Chiefs, there were three interceptions in 38 attempts — 8 percent.
3. Be frustrating for fantasy football owners, except for those who have Patrick Mahomes in leagues that don’t punish interceptions. Think about this — Tyreek Hill is one of the league’s 10 best receivers, Travis Kelce is either the best or second best tight end, Kareem Hunt led the league in rushing last year, and one of those guys will be the team’s No. 3 weapon.
Sammy Watkins is always open, and he’s at best the No. 4 option. Spencer Ware was the team’s No. 1 running back in camp last year, he’s now option No. 5 or so. Chris Conley was developing into a nice, athletic, reliable playmaker — No. 6. DeMarcus Robinson has explosive athletic ability and a terrific chemistry with Mahomes — No. 7.
The Chiefs won’t:
1. Have a thousand-yard rusher. This is dependent on Ware being fully recovered or close to it, but just too many mouths to feed.
2. Live up to expectations early. They’re at the Chargers, at the Steelers and at the Broncos all by Oct. 1. Then the next two weeks are the Jaguars and at New England. If they can manage some production through those games, it’ll be a terrifically promising sign for a first-year quarterback as the schedule opens up a bit.
3. Play for field goals. Fin-a-dang-ly.
Is there reason to be concerned about what Eric Berry will be able to do this year?— Temporary Brewers Fan Zach (@ZWal93) July 30, 2018
Absolutely. Without question. Yes. Very much yes.
He will turn 30 in December. That’s not yet old, but in NFL terms he hasn’t been young in a while either. He has suffered season ending injuries in two season openers, and missed 10 games another year.
It is often said that the most important ability is availability, and Berry’s career is full of missed time. He’s missed almost exactly one third of the Chiefs’ regular season games since he was drafted.
There is also an unknown as to how fully he is recovered. Achilles injuries are among the most difficult to rehab, particularly for athletes who rely on quickness and explosion. Berry’s game depends largely upon quickness and explosion.
Now. Let’s talk openly here.
Berry is different, and not just because he was diagnosed with cancer one season, rehabbed his way through chemo treatments — actually gained weight during chemo, the freak — and this sentence is just absurd enough that we should probably end it right here.
The point is, even without seeing the recovery Derrick Johnson made from his first Achilles tear — Berry is three years younger than DJ was during that recovery — you would be inclined to give Berry the benefit of the doubt.
But your question was about concern, not doubt, and I’m not sure how a 30-year-old coming back from such a massive injury isn’t at least worth concern.
On the list of developments to watch early, Berry’s health and explosion are near the top of the list.
We’ve seen what this defense can look like without him. It is suboptimal.
If Breeland signs with KC, does the CB position turn into one of strength given that it looks like that the others (Amerson, Nelson, etc.) look pretty good right now? (I know Training Camp isn’t the be all end all).— Joseph Boeding (@JoeBoeding) July 30, 2018
Talked about this some in the column, but the more I think about it the more I think the Chiefs’ problems at corner are being exaggerated. Steven Nelson is a good player, even if that was washed away some by the defense’s overall collapse.
Kendall Fuller isn’t known much by Chiefs fans, and rightly so, but if you watch his tape from 2017 you will believe he’s a terrific player, and one of the league’s best young corners.
The idea that David Amerson will benefit from a better environment and better coaching in Kansas City compared to Oakland is logical. Sean Smith went through this in reverse. Amerson is only 26, so age is on his side, and prove-it deals put motivation and burden of proof on the player.
Tremon Smith is a sixth round pick from Central Arkansas, the kind of profile that’s easy to overlook, but with Dave Toub calling him the second fastest player on the team and others going out of their way to talk positively about him you can see a world in which the Chiefs are OK at the position.
I haven’t watched as much of Bashaud Breeland as Fuller, but from what I see he’s a representative NFL cornerback. Better than some starters, not a star, and there are some questions that surround him. Health is the most obvious, because he might not be ready by week 1. If he’s on a prove-it deal, well, how would that sit if he’s not starting?
The Chiefs are smart to pursue him, particularly with his relationship with Fuller, and he’s smart to take his time and make sure he finds the best deal possible. The Chiefs are also smart not to extend themselves too far at this point.
If it happened, I don’t know that I’d go as far as to say corner would be a strength, but if your top four corners go Fuller-Nelson-Breeland-Amerson I’m not sure the position can be seen as a weakness.
Well, this is going to be a very sad list.
1. Len Dawson. This is pretty easy.
2. Alex Smith. We can all make jokes about #QBWINZ, and some of those jokes are funny, and all have some truth to them, but you don’t go 50-26 over five years being a dummy. His 2017 season — 4,042 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions, the league’s best passer rating, interception rate, and adjusted yards per attempt — is both vastly under appreciated and perhaps the greatest season by a Chiefs quarterback in franchise history.
3. Joe Montana. Only played 25 regular season games here, and was obviously a shell of his 49ers self. But the way his teammates talked about him matters, and — great scott this is sad — he’s one of just two Chiefs quarterbacks to start in a conference championship game.
4. Trent Green. You can argue Nos. 2-4 in basically any order, someone has to be fourth, and Green is my choice as a nod to the incredible talent that surrounded him — especially the offensive line. The rest of this list is really bad, you guys.
5. Rich Gannon. I meant it, you guys. Sad.
6. Bill Kenney. Only Dawson and Green started more games, or threw for more touchdowns.
7. Elvis Grbac. Sorry.
8. Steve Bono. No, really. Sorry.
9. Steve DeBerg. But that play action fake!
10. Steve Fuller. Let’s just move on to the next question.
Which key player suffers an Achilles rupture first?— Andy Reid (@Chief_Walrus) July 30, 2018
Whoops. That probably didn’t help.
Season ending injuries the Chiefs can least afford:
Patrick Mahomes, Eric Berry, Justin Houston, Travis Kelce.
Protect those tendons.
What are the odds the Royals do something along the lines of 4 years or something with Moose after the season? Or is there a chance his market actually opens up this time? #MM— JT (@TarH2O23) July 30, 2018
Anything’s possible, but that’s hard to see.
Most obviously, the Royals are trying to shed payroll, not add it, but I also wonder if Moose would even take a little — a little — less to play somewhere else. Kauffman Stadium is bad for his numbers and swing, and Moose has always struck me as a guy for whom winning is more important than even most big leaguers.
Losing always seemed to bother him on a personal level, and he was (mostly) able to channel that productively.
Free agency brings unknowns, and the right situation picks a player as much as the other way around, but it would seem to me that Moose would be unhappy playing for a loser just because he’d make an extra $500,000 or so.
But, I don’t know.
I didn’t think he’d back this year, either, at least not before the market imploded on him.
Lots of outfielders suddenly playing for #Royals. Best prospect in system might be ready midseason in 2019. Ned is always keeping 37 pitchers. Is a Gordo cut coming before end of contract?— Chris (@bballkansas) July 30, 2018
There’s a position crunch, for sure, and they are all guys the Royals want to see for the future. Rosell Herrera has a little third base in his background, and that position just opened up, but this is a difficult balance.
I suppose at the moment you could get each in the lineup four out of five days by rotating the DH. That would help, but that’s a temporary thing, because at some point Jorge Soler is going to be healthy again.
Gordon is sort of the elephant on the roster at this point, with a perhaps the worst contract in franchise history expiring after next season.
They will almost certainly put him through waivers, but that in itself is meaningless, because teams put lots of guys through waivers, and always have the safety net of pulling them back.
Gordon is owed about $5.3 million the rest of this season, then $20 million next year, plus a $4 million buyout. The assets required to bridge the gap between nearly $30 million and what Gordon is likely to be worth is hard to imagine.
I haven’t asked specifically about this, but I’d be very surprised if he was cut. That’s a lot of money, and Gordon is an organization favorite. But something has to happen.
With some roster maneuvering, Gordon can play first. That would be awkward, but would open up an outfield spot.
One thing that will always be true is that you need more than three outfielders. Soler is hurt at the moment. Brian Goodwin may go to the DL soon. If that happened, there’s no crunch at all, because you could play Gordon, Herrera, Phillips and Bonifacio every day with one of them at DH.
But, again, that’s not a permanent solution. The Royals and Gordon are likely headed toward an uncomfortable truth. There are no easy answers.
Well, sure. He may not be a productive major leaguer. That’s absolutely possible, and we can all knock any player (other than Mike Trout), particularly a former top 100 prospect but there’s another side to this.
First, you’re referencing his numbers in Class AAA this year, and you’re right, they’re not awesome. He’s having a bad year. But over 105 games at the same level last year he hit .305/.377/.567. That’ll play.
He also hit .276/.351/.448 in 98 big league plate appearances last year as a 23-year-old. That’ll work.
The Royals believe in his tools, believe in — /John Dorsey voice/ — his person and getting a very good defender with hitting potential and a big league arm both with lots of club control in exchange for two months of Mike Moustakas is pretty good deal. I’m not sure why you’d expect a better offer was ignored.
The return for Moustakas was always going to be underwhelming, but actually, this is significantly more than I expected. The Royals could not receive draft compensation for Moose again, so their leverage went only as far as they could get bidders competing with each other.
That appears to have happened here. I’m big on judging by process rather than results, but understand that results are all that matter, so I guess we’ll have an answer in the coming years.
As you might imagine, I disagree with Dayton’s stated mission of prioritizing wins in 2019.
As you might imagine, that is an enormous understatement.
Here is why I’m not flipping out about it: I don’t believe him.
I expect the 2019 Royals to lose a lot of games, and I haven’t asked him this directly, but I don’t think Moore would disagree with that.
If there was a report out there that the Royals turned down two top 100 prospects for the deal with the Brewers, well, then maybe I’ll change my mind. But I can’t imagine a team was going to give that up for two months of Moustakas, knowing the Royals had to trade him, so to me getting two guys with top 100 histories and club control that extends into the middle part of the next decade makes a lot of sense.
General managers of all sports have difficult jobs. I recognize that it’s easier to play GM in the newspaper than to do it in real life, because the business side of baseball does not have to be as important to me as it is Moore, those who work for him, and the man they all work for.
OK. All that being said, I’d expect them to be open-minded on trading Duffy and Merrifield this offseason and, probably to a lesser extent, Perez.
They’re not going to do it for prospects who are two years from the big leagues, but realistically, aren’t Brett Phillips and Jorge Lopez still prospects?
Being open-minded to trading someone is very different than shopping them, or even being motivated to deal.
Moore’s 2021 timeline would include both Duffy and Perez, as they would still be under club control.
This is one of those philosophical points. If Moore was willing to do a teardown, yes, Duffy and Perez and Merrifield and anything else not bolted down would be traded.
But he is very clearly aiming for more of a rehab project, which means he’s unlikely to move those guys.
A sports columnist can disagree with all of that, and believe it’s a mistake the same way not choosing a path after 2016 was a mistake.
But I can also understand and respect the hustle here, particularly being aware that a deep draft class is in the system now and a top 2 pick will join them in a year.
How many more of these midseason collapses get Peter Vermes fired?— Thom (@thombomb816) July 30, 2018
A hundred?
I realize this is hyperbole, that you understand Vermes is not being fired, the same way I understand the frustration at what’s become an obnoxious trend of slumping around the start of NFL training camps.
Mr. Thombomb didn’t mention this part here, so I’m projecting a little bit, but can we all agree that the problem with Sporting is not everyone’s hobby horse of the club needing a striker?
I mean, come on people. If you or someone you love is holding onto that talking point please seek help. Get outside. Play with your kids. Read a book. Drink a beer. Something.
Because holy moly the team that’s theoretically built on locking down is giving up goals at a dizzying pace — 16 on the current five-match winless streak, and at least two in each.
There is a report that Sporting is close to signing a Spanish center back, which would presumably be the replacement for Emiliano Amor. Beyond that, the health of Jimmy Medranda is critical going forward.
Look, Sporting is obviously very system dependent. That’s the way it’s always been. System first, talent second. There are a lot of soccer teams like this, but few more than Sporting. When it works, everyone’s happy, because the whole is greater than the parts, which means the players look better and Vermes’ philosophy is clicking.
But soccer is a delicate game. There are so many parts, and any can cause the engine to backfire. That’s true no matter the team, but it’s particularly true when teams are system dependent. If you have an elite striker, he can cover some mistakes behind him by converting chances.
Sporting does not have an elite goal scorer, which means the chances come from the system, which is more than enough when things are running on time but gets buried in other moments.
Scoring is not the problem right now, obviously, but you get the feeling the goals given up are signs of deeper issues that have to be resolved. Some of it is focus, some of it timing, some of it bad luck.
No team is going to be at its best wire to wire, but the last month or so is more than just a normal blip. There’s time to get back to form, even if it would be without a top seed. But it’s past time for Sporting to make progress.
I don’t know that there are more decommitments now than, say, 10 or 20 years ago. That might be true, it might not, but here’s something I absolutely believe to be true:
Commitments should go both ways, and there are so many stories of schools manipulating the process.
Sometimes this is done by “over signing,” which means taking more recruits than are allowed in a class. When that happens, someone doesn’t have a seat when the music stops, and then whose commitment was broken?
This can also be done by a school taking a player’s verbal commitment, and then pushing him out by recruiting over his head. In that case, the school has used the first player’s commitment as something of a safety net in case they can’t land the second player.
Intentionally or not, if that drives the player away from the commitment, which side should be blamed?
Recruiting is a dirty, messy, often ugly part of college sports. I am so thankful that my job doesn’t require me to write about it regularly, and I’m not simply blaming coaches for all the rough edges.
Humans respond to incentives, and those incentives are controlled by the system, and this is the system we have.
There are ways that could be improved, but it would basically require a teardown and complete replacement of the current system, which would undoubtedly mean unintended consequences and old problems replaced by new problems.
So, really, my only point here is that as overly dramatic and narcissistic as some of those social media and video announcements can be, please keep in mind that there are other sides to it, that the players are being used, and that because teams don’t announce their offers the same way players do they have cover when those offers are pulled or otherwise go away.
Favorite cities you’ve traveled to on the job, and best/worst stadiums to visit?— J-D JR (@jimmyjay555) July 30, 2018
My favorite two work trips have been to Cooperstown and London. The first is probably self-explanatory, and the second was for the 2012 Olympics. I’d never been, and London is directly in my wheelhouse — old, international, great food (no, seriously), fairly easy to navigate with public transportation, lots of civic pride and a self-deprecating way.
The Olympics are an anomaly, in the sense that I’m not sure you’re getting the true feel of a place during those two weeks, but I thought it was terrific. I’m looking forward to seeing Mexico City this fall, and not just because Marcus Peters is an absolute lock for The Marcus Peters Experience — at least one interception, at least one personal foul, at least one big play surrendered.
I’ve been lucky that my job has taken me to, basically, every domestic city I’ve wanted to see other than Charleston and Boise.
San Diego is probably my favorite, the combination of ocean, easy to get around, great food, perfect weather and laid back vibe. I hate that the Chargers moved. Every summer, I do a two-night trip with some of my best friends, the destination chosen by rotation. This was my year, and you’re damn right we went to San Diego.
Chicago is amazing. My grandparents lived there when I was a kid, so I feel like it’s sort of a second hometown. I like Chicago enough that I like it even in January.
New York could be the greatest city in the world. Every time I’m there, I just walk. For hours. Everywhere. Love it.
New Orleans is the most distinctive city in the country, and should host the Super Bowl and Final Four every year.
That’s the top tier, but after that there are more great cities — Seattle, San Francisco, Austin, Nashville, Minneapolis, Denver, DC, Philadelphia, and smaller cities. Omaha, Tucson, Buffalo.
Promise, setting aside the obvious regret of being away from my family (particularly during fall weekends) the only work trip I actively dislike is Foxborough. I’ve never found a way to enjoy anything in Boston except a Red Sox game and a Black Keys concert I saw by the water, Gillette Stadium is by far the most inconvenient venue in the league, and it’s always a night game which means getting back to the hotel at 3 to catch an early flight out of an airport that always takes longer than it should.
What is this life anyway?— Tee Oh Double Dee (@BirdSoup785) July 30, 2018
Memories and connections, Tee Oh Double Dee.
Memories and connections.
This week, I’m particularly grateful that my step-dad still comes to visit even with my mom no longer around. He’s been here this week, and I know she’d like that. Lots of good memories that come with it.
