Edward Olivares has been on a yo-yo this year between Kansas City Royals and Triple-A

Kansas City Royals’ Edward Olivares runs home to score during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, May 31, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Where in the world is Edward Olivares?

Depending on when you read this, he’s with the Kansas City Royals, their Triple-A affiliate in Omaha or traveling somewhere between those two teams.

Since June 3, the Royals have made transactions on 18 days. Olivares has been either recalled to the Royals or optioned to Omaha seven times in that span. That was after he was promoted on May 30.

Edward Olivares this last month



May 30: promoted to Royals

June 3: sent to minors

June 6: promoted to Royals

June 9: sent to minors

June 14: promoted to Royals

June 16: sent to minors

June 30: promoted to Royals

July 4: sent to minors pic.twitter.com/0lNV4Ct4Ho — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) July 4, 2021

Olivares, a 25-year-old outfielder, hit his first home run of the season for the Royals on Saturday but was shipped back to Omaha the following day when Andrew Benintendi returned from the injured list. So he’s currently with the Storm Chasers.

Olivares batted .242 in 11 games. With Omaha, he’s batting .358 with eight home runs, 11 stolen bases and 21 RBIs in 34 games.

When Olivares was recalled on June 30, Royals manager Mike Matheny praised Olivares’ ability to deal with the ups and downs of baseball.

“He’s just a pro. That’s hard, and man, once again, I’m grateful for the experiences that helped me empathize a little bit,” said Matheny, who spent time in the majors and minors in four of his professional seasons. “I remember dragging a wife and three little ones back and forth to Triple-A, I mean it’s not just you and a baseball move, but this is a family, this is life. This is people flying in to watch. There’s just this web of stuff, all revolving around you being a part of doing the thing that you’ve dreamed of your whole life.

“There’s a lot of emotion. And it’s real. Every time I have those conversations in this office, I don’t want to take those ever lightly.”

Matheny said not every player handles the news of a demotion well, but that’s not been the case with Olivares.

“I’ve had the whole gamut of responses and his has been very professional, and I just try and be honest with him,” Matheny said. “This is where we are. This is how I think you’re going to be able to help us and if there’s something clear they need to work on in order to get back.

“But, you know for Edward, it really wasn’t that. It was just opportunity and the roster. We’ve got to make a move, and unfortunately, you’re the guy, so go get ready because we’re going to need you and hopefully he just believes (that).”

Per Cot’s Contracts, Olivares has three options remaining.

This is the definition of options from MLB.com: “Players on a 40-man roster are given three Minor League ‘options.’ An option allows that player to be sent to the Minor Leagues (‘optioned’) without first being subjected to waivers. Players who are optioned to the Minors are removed from a team’s active 26-man roster but remain on the 40-man roster.”

There is no limit to the number of times a player can be optioned to the minor leagues in one season. That means Olivares can be sent to the minors more than three times this season.

Despite the constant moving between the Royals and Omaha, Matheny said he’s had a consistent message for Olivares.

“Yeah, told him to go keep doing what he’s been doing and I picture him as a part of our club whether he’s remotely with us in Omaha or he’s here. So, continue to prepare and continue to just compete and control what he can control while he’s away from us, knowing that when the opportunity arises, he’s somebody that we’ve been really impressed with how he’s going about his business, how he’s just handling everything.

“As I explained it last time, just a yo-yo nature sometimes of being a player with options. There’s a lot of guys who’re going through that right now, a lot of guys who have gone through it in their career, and he’s handled it really well. He seems to jump right back in when he gets back and continues to contribute. “