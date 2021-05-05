For Pete's Sake

Royals pitching prospect got a standing ovation from fans at Triple-A Omaha’s opener

Jackson Kowar’s plan is to become teammates with Brady Singer again, and he took a step in the right direction on Tuesday night.

In 2018, the Royals used their first four draft picks to select pitchers Singer, Kowar, Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic. Singer and Kowar both played at the University of Florida, and could be again with the Royals.

Singer, Bubic and Lynch are with the Royals now, and Kowar was on the mound for Triple-A Omaha’s season opener on Tuesday night. He made a great first impression to the Storm Chasers’ fans.

Kowar, who is the Royals’ top right-handed pitching prospect, struck out nine in 5 1/3 shutout innings as Omaha defeated St. Paul 8-2. He threw 84 pitches and 49 were strikes.

When he left the mound, Kowar received a standing ovation from the Storm Chasers fans:

The Royals’ Double-A team, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, defeated Arkansas 7-4 on Tuesday.

Catcher MJ Melendez hit a pair of two-run homers and first baseman Nick Pratto had a solo homer. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was hitless in five at-bats.

