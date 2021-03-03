Analytics model has Chiefs selecting an edge rusher in first round of 2021 NFL Draft

FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday, April 6, 2020, and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings. AP Photo

The NFL Draft is eight weeks away, so that means there have been many mock drafts made and even more will be released in the coming 57 days.

Here’s a look at some of the current mock drafts and what they are saying about who the Chiefs might take in the first round.

To kick things off, Cynthia Frelund of the NFL Network compiled an analytic mock draft. She writes that her goal is not to predict what teams will do in the draft. Frelund has a draft prospect model that assigns a numerical value for the players.

“Then I use my NFL model, which considers the market of potential free agents at each position, to create projected win-contribution metrics by player, position group and side of the ball,” she wrote. “These get added up to predict win totals for the season. ... The results quantify strengths and weaknesses of current NFL rosters. My model also factors in as many known elements of coaching philosophies (of the current staffs) as possible, and each team’s 2021 opponents. Then, my model ‘selects’ the draft prospect that would yield the highest win total for each team in the coming season.”

For the Chiefs, that model picked Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari. Frelund wrote in part of Ojulari: “I think Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would be very pleased with this one. Ojulari is fast. His burst (to 2 yards past the line of scrimmage) was the fastest in the FBS last season.”

Ojulari had 12.5 tackles for loss for the Bulldogs in 2020 and 8.5 sacks.

Here is a look at some traditional mock drafts and what’s been said about the Chiefs.

USA Today’s Nate Scott predicts the Chiefs will draft Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins. This is a snippet of what Scott wrote: “Even if first-string OTs Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, both north of 30, return in 2021, it’s time to plan ahead and certainly time to bolster the depth in front of QB Patrick Mahomes.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Chiefs taking Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little. This is an excerpt of what Kiper wrote: “There is some projection here, but Little has some great tape from 2017 and 2018. Scouts will be able to see him up close at his pro day next month. And if you watched Patrick Mahomes run for his life in Super Bowl LV, you know the Chiefs could use a tackle.”

The Athletic sees the Chiefs selecting Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. Here is part of what was written about Phillips: “Even with star pass rushers in Chris Jones and Frank Clark, the Chiefs’ defensive line didn’t generate consistent pressure on quarterbacks when coordinator Steve Spagnuolo wasn’t blitzing.”

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports predicts the Chiefs will draft Syracuse defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu. This is an excerpt of what Wilson wrote: “Melifonwu is a big, physical corner who plays with the agility of someone much smaller, and Kansas City could be looking to restock the secondary in the coming months.”

NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly sees the Chiefs picking Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II. Casserly wrote: “The Chiefs will let a number of cornerbacks hit the market and upgrade the position with the rookie.”

Yardbarker’s Seth Trachtman believes the Chiefs will take Washington defensive end Joe Tryon. This is part of what Trachtman wrote: “Tryon has the size KC covets at defensive end and recorded eight sacks in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season.”

So there you have it. Seven mock drafts came up with a different player who would be selected by the Chiefs.