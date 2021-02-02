EA Sports’ NCAA football game is returning, and video game players are thrilled

There are video-game players of a certain age who have never played EA Sports’ College Football game.

But they’ve likely heard of it, because fans have been clamoring for the game to return since it was “discontinued in 2013 after EA and the NCAA were taken to court over the unpaid use of player likenesses,” as the Washington Post noted.

EA Sports hasn’t announced when the game will come out, but Daryl Holt, the company’s vice president and general manager, told ESPN why the game is coming back.

“As we look for the momentum that we’re building on in sports, it all starts with the passion of our fans and the opportunities of what they are interested in,” Holt said. “I don’t think there’s a visit where I go outside wearing a piece of EA Sports-branded apparel that someone doesn’t go, ‘Hey, when is college football coming back?’”

Since NCAA rules don’t allow athletes to sell their name, image or likeness (NIL), EA Sports is planning to do without, as ESPN reported.

Nevertheless, video-game players and colleges were thrilled and shared their excitement on Twitter.

