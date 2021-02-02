Royals mascot jokes he’ll make the groundhog — and his shadow — disappear forever

What happens when a lovable team mascot shows his “Goodfellas” side?

You get a promise to make a certain groundhog disappear forever. That’s what Sluggerrr joked he’d do if Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Tuesday.

So when Phil’s shadow appeared, it meant we could expect six more weeks of winter here in Kansas City. That’s the prediction even though the groundhog is in Pennsylvania, so take the news of an extended winter with a grain of salt.

Royals mascot, Sluggerrr, apparently is ready for spring’s arrival and tweeted this on Monday night:

If Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow tomorrow morning, I’m going to eat him. — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) February 2, 2021

Sluggerrr continued the theme after Phil spotted his shadow:

OK, Sluggerrr was just kidding about making the groundhog disappear, but it was a funny thing for a mascot to say.

But not “funny like a clown,” because, well, then we really may have seen the last of Phil.