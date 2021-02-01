Burgers and spirit animals. Here are goofy moments from Super Bowl Opening Night.

A year ago, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill did his best imitation of teammate Patrick Mahomes’ voice at the Super Bowl LIV Opening Night. That came after Hill said Mahomes sounds like a frog.

On Monday, Super Bowl LV Opening Night was held during the day and via Zoom calls.

But wouldn’t you know it? Mahomes’ voice came up again. This time, it was tight end Travis Kelce who made the observation.

It began when Mahomes was asked his spirit animal. This is what Mahomes said about himself and Kelce:

Patrick chooses a spirit animal for him and Travis Kelce @Bose pic.twitter.com/2nixQqdftr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 1, 2021

Kelce poked fun at Mahomes’ voice after saying he would be a tiger:

In true Super Bowl opening night form: Patrick Mahomes says his spirit animal is a wolf and added that Travis Kelce's would definitely be a giraffe



Here's Kelce's reaction ️ pic.twitter.com/1Qalf3htJK — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) February 1, 2021

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill had a thought about deciding if Tampa Bay’s Scotty Miller actually could beat him in a race:

Scotty Miller said he could beat Tyreek in a race. Now Tyreek wants to take him on at halftime of the Super Bowl @cheetah @MillerTime___10 pic.twitter.com/nRIQWnQIKZ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 1, 2021

Unsurprisingly, coach Andy Reid was asked about cheeseburgers.

“In the event of a #SBLV win, is there another cheeseburger waiting for you?”



Andy Reid:



: #SBOpeningNight — LIVE on Twitter pic.twitter.com/sKjzWZazXC — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2021

Mahomes’ charitable organization is “15 and the Mahomies.” So what exactly is a Mahomie?

A young reporter wanted to know if they could still be a "Mahomie" even though they were a Bucs fan Easy call for @PatrickMahomes#SBOpeningNight pic.twitter.com/jyU2eGopV6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 1, 2021

Defensive end Frank Clark isn’t concerned about this year’s Super Bowl being different because of COVID-19 restrictions:

Frank Clark on if the Super Bowl experience is different this year because of COVID: “Can never get enough...I don’t care if you set me up in the basement.” — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) February 1, 2021

Reid had a great response when asked how he deals with stress:

“If in doubt, go deep.”



Andy Reid answers a question from @nflplay60 Super Kid Amaya Brannon! #SBLV



: #SBOpeningNight — LIVE on Twitter pic.twitter.com/cPrVJfbytT — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2021

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on his welcome to the NFL moment:

CEH’s “Welcome to the NFL Moment” was fall camp and @TheRealFrankC_ laying him out on a wheel route. “I don’t think I’ve ever been hit that hard.” pic.twitter.com/yHIRYpOZha — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) February 1, 2021

And finally, here’s a fun one from the Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski, who pulled a fast one on coach Bruce Arians: