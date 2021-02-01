For Pete's Sake
Burgers and spirit animals. Here are goofy moments from Super Bowl Opening Night.
A year ago, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill did his best imitation of teammate Patrick Mahomes’ voice at the Super Bowl LIV Opening Night. That came after Hill said Mahomes sounds like a frog.
On Monday, Super Bowl LV Opening Night was held during the day and via Zoom calls.
But wouldn’t you know it? Mahomes’ voice came up again. This time, it was tight end Travis Kelce who made the observation.
It began when Mahomes was asked his spirit animal. This is what Mahomes said about himself and Kelce:
Kelce poked fun at Mahomes’ voice after saying he would be a tiger:
Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill had a thought about deciding if Tampa Bay’s Scotty Miller actually could beat him in a race:
Unsurprisingly, coach Andy Reid was asked about cheeseburgers.
Mahomes’ charitable organization is “15 and the Mahomies.” So what exactly is a Mahomie?
Defensive end Frank Clark isn’t concerned about this year’s Super Bowl being different because of COVID-19 restrictions:
Reid had a great response when asked how he deals with stress:
Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on his welcome to the NFL moment:
And finally, here’s a fun one from the Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski, who pulled a fast one on coach Bruce Arians:
Comments