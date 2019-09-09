National NFL media members offer their thoughts on the Chiefs after win vs. Jaguars

Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins talks about his first touchdown against the Jaguars Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Sammy Watkins described the first touchdown he scored against the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Sammy Watkins described the first touchdown he scored against the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville.

Despite facing adversity in the form of injuries, the Chiefs opened the 2019 season with a bang, winning 40-26 win at Jacksonville, Florida.

The Chiefs weren’t the biggest story in the NFL on Sunday. That was reserved for the Patriots’ blowout win over the Steelers and the Ravens crushing victory over the Dolphins.

Still, national NFL reporters had plenty to write and report about the Chiefs. Here is a sample of what they said.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote about the eye-opening weekend in the NFL, including Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Here is an excerpt: “Watkins was locked in. The fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft (ahead of Mike Evans and Odell Beckham) went off in an impressive 40-26 victory, hitting for 198 yards and three touchdowns on nine catches.

“This, as he sees it, isn’t a coincidence. Coaches and staff have been buzzing about Watkins’ spring and summer, giving the Chiefs hope that this would be the year he’d finally live up to his draft position and contract (three years, $48 million). Watkins, for his part, held that hope out too.”

James Palmer of the NFL Network also was impressed with Watkins. Here is a clip from the NFL Network:

Sammy Watkins changed his approach this offseason and he had a career day in Week 1. pic.twitter.com/hiXgxa3cMb — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 9, 2019

Peter Schrager of “Good Morning Football” has long been a Patrick Mahomes fan, but even he was blown away by the start of Sunday’s game.

"Any fears of Mahomes taking a step back were minimized right away. In the first 13 minutes of the season, he was 8 of 9 for 219 yards with 2 TDs. They've got 10 or 11 offensive playmakers who'll rip your heart out. They're beyond loaded." -- @PSchrags @Chiefs | @ArrowheadPride pic.twitter.com/xqiOmP71aj — GMFB (@gmfb) September 9, 2019

ESPN’s Adam Teicher wrote about “Clemson days” Sammy Watkins. Here is a snippet: “There are signs that Watkins will continue to play well. His determination to be a bigger part of the Chiefs’ prolific passing game is obvious. He was so focused on Sunday that he didn’t realize Mahomes almost left the game because of a sprained ankle, learning of the injury only later when he noticed the big pad of tape on Mahomes’ left ankle.

“Watkins played with an abandon he rarely showed last season, when he hit triple-digit receiving yards only three times, including a season-best 114 against the Patriots in the playoffs.”

Nick Wright said on Fox Sports’ “First Things First” that the Chiefs could set the NFL scoring record: