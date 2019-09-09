Jaguars’ Myles Jack believes Sammy Watkins instigated melee that led to ejection

Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins talks about his first touchdown against the Jaguars Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Sammy Watkins described the first touchdown he scored against the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Sammy Watkins described the first touchdown he scored against the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville.

The Chiefs came out hotter than the weather in Sunday’s season-opening 40-26 win on a scorching afternoon at Jacksonville.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to receiver Sammy Watkins in the first quarter and the Chiefs rolled to the victory.

Here is what the Jaguars players and coaches had to say about the Chiefs following the game.

Linebacker Myles Jack

On being ejected after an altercation with Watkins and throwing a punch at Demarcus Robinson: “First and foremost, I have to apologize to my team and the city of Jacksonville because that is not how we conduct ourselves in any way. In the heat of the moment I just felt like when Sammy Watkins ran a route that was not a route and came and hit me underneath my chin, I put my hands up and he stood over me and said something to me so I pushed him and next thing I know, someone pushed me from behind. I did not see any flags thrown so at that point I felt like I needed to defend myself from the altercation that was going on after the play. At the end of the day, I apologize for that and it will not happen again.”

On losing his cool: “It’s a crazy and physical sport that we play and I just felt like that play was not a football play. I felt like it was a pass play and the receiver did not run the route. I felt like he smashed right into me underneath my chin and tackled me and got up and said some words to me, so I kind of pushed him and I got attacked from the back. At that point I felt like we were not playing football anymore but that is no excuse for my actions. Looking back it was an idiotic move for me to do that because you do not get points for that. I’m a captain now and the team just extended me so I have to do better for me and my team.”

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey

On losing to the Chiefs: “We were on the sidelines talking to each other and we really did not know how to feel. We knew that they had a great offense, but we thought we would perform better against them. Forty points is not good and that is not Jacksonville defense. We have too many talented players and too good of a group to perform like that out there, but its Week 1, so we are going to watch the film and correct our mistakes as much as we can.”

Coach Doug Marrone

On why Watkins was a tough match-up: “It’s always hard to match up with him. We were in a lot of zone though, especially early on. They were just getting in the seams and speed, just catching it and going. When you look at it, they’ve got top guys at each position. They’ve got Pro Bowlers there. It’s like everyone says, ‘Well you should have covered him. You doubled him.’ During the week a lot of people are giving you a lot of advice on who to double. At the end of the day, you double No. 10 (Tyreek Hill) or you double No. 87 (Travis Kelce) and you singled on this and you singled on the backs coming out of the backfield. There’s a lot of things going on and that’s the pressure they put on you. That’s why they are one of the top offenses in the league and one of the best offenses to come around in quite a while. When you look at the questions I got this week, national media-wise, it’s where do these guys rank?”

On if he can put his finger on what Andy Reid did schematically to help the Chiefs score on their first seven possessions: “They are pretty damn good now. You’ve got to give them credit. They beat us. We weren’t in the best position. They did a nice job. Sometimes you’ve just got to tip your hat. Hopefully we can do a better job. They’ve done that to a lot of football teams. Got to learn from it and get better. That’s really all I can say. They have players making plays, and those guys made plays, big catches, big throws. It’s not like we didn’t have anyone in the area, except for the one we got picked, which was a good play by them, but other than that we have people in the area that should be there to make the plays, but we just didn’t, just couldn’t.”