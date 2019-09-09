For Pete's Sake
Chiefs fans were out in force, did ‘The Chop’ in Jacksonville’s stadium on Sunday
Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid on Mahomes’ injury, Watkins’ outstanding performance
CBS broadcaster Dan Fouts took note of the fans Sunday during the Chiefs’ season opener at Jacksonville, Fla.
Chiefs fans, that is.
Late in the third quarter, the Chiefs had forced the Jaguars offense to go three-and-out, and Kansas City fans could be heard chanting for the defense.
“They travel well, don’t they?” Fouts said.
Indeed.
Play-by-play broadcaster Ian Eagle also mentioned how loud Chiefs fans were during the game.
There was plenty of red amid the teal at TIAA Bank Field. “The Chop,” which is usually seen at Arrowhead Stadium, also was on display. KCTV producer Dante’ Jones shared this video on Twitter:
The Chiefs tweeted this photo before the game:
KCTV sportscaster Dani Welniak shared this video of fans before the game:
