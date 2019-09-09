For Pete's Sake

Chiefs fans were out in force, did ‘The Chop’ in Jacksonville’s stadium on Sunday

Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid on Mahomes’ injury, Watkins’ outstanding performance

Kansas City Chief's coach Andy Reid discusses Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury and the performance of Sammy Watkins who scored three touchdowns in the team's 40-26 victory over the Jaguars Sunday in Jacksonville. By
CBS broadcaster Dan Fouts took note of the fans Sunday during the Chiefs’ season opener at Jacksonville, Fla.

Chiefs fans, that is.

Late in the third quarter, the Chiefs had forced the Jaguars offense to go three-and-out, and Kansas City fans could be heard chanting for the defense.

“They travel well, don’t they?” Fouts said.

Indeed.

Play-by-play broadcaster Ian Eagle also mentioned how loud Chiefs fans were during the game.

There was plenty of red amid the teal at TIAA Bank Field. “The Chop,” which is usually seen at Arrowhead Stadium, also was on display. KCTV producer Dante’ Jones shared this video on Twitter:

The Chiefs tweeted this photo before the game:

KCTV sportscaster Dani Welniak shared this video of fans before the game:

