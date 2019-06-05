NFL Network analyst: It’s Super Bowl or bust for Chiefs in 2019

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks training and his goal of getting to the Super Bowl “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training.

No pressure, right?

NFL Network analyst Adam Rank is writing a “state of the franchise” for all 32 league teams and his bottom line for the Chiefs in the 2019 season is a championship.

“We live in an extraordinary time for Chiefs fans,” Rank wrote. “The eyes of the NFL are focused squarely in the heartland of America, where the team is coming off one of its most exciting seasons since winning Super Bowl IV. And anything less than a Super Bowl victory this year will be a huge disappointment. And I think we all know the reason why.”

That, of course, is quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP.

Rank noted that Reid’s playoff record has been spotty but believes Mahomes could make a difference.

“I will offer you this one bit of hope: Reid hasn’t had a quarterback like Mahomes in his prime (who has, though?). He did some great work with Donovan McNabb and Michael Vick in Philly, but it wasn’t vintage Vick,” Rank wrote. “That was like current-day Batista at WrestleMania, which was still really good. But it wasn’t him in his prime. So I’m willing to believe Reid can get this team to the promised land this season and beyond.”

Rank offers reasons for hope, concerns and key games for the Chiefs this fall. You can read the story here.