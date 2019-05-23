For Pete's Sake
These Big 12 fans make it clear they would love for conference to give Baylor the boot
The 2016 sexual assault scandal involving the Baylor football program apparently permanently damaged its reputation among fans of other Big 12 schools.
Two years ago, the Big 12 punished Baylor, but it essentially amounted to a slap on the wrist.
Last year, the Big 12 fined Baylor $2 million for “reputational damage to the conference and its members” resulting from the sexual assault scandal..
West Virginia president Gordon Gee, the Big 12 Board of Directors chairman, said at the time: “We are in full support of Baylor leadership and have confidence they are moving the university forward from this chapter.”
Many Big 12 fans don’t feel the same way.
That was seen after ESPN’s Myron Medcalf asked Wednesday on Twitter: “If you had the power to kick one school out of your favorite team’s league, which team would you choose?”
The first 106 responses were all the same: Baylor.
It only got worse from there as Big 12 fans sounded off:
