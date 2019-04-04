NBA referee made a phantom traveling call on Suns player. Can you spot the violation?

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) tries to get off a shot against Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson during the second half of an NBA basketball Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Phoenix. The Jazz won 118-97. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

Watch an NBA game and you may sometimes wonder how referees don’t call more players for traveling.

But the opposite happened during Wednesday night’s game between the Suns and Jazz in Phoenix. The Suns’ Dragan Bender stole a pass and started a fast break.

While dribbling at mid-court, a referee blew his whistle and called Bender for traveling.

Thing is, it sure didn’t look like Bender was traveling. You make the call:

Dragan Bender called for the travel for no reason #TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/EnyM8KHSgr — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_Gifs) April 4, 2019

It’s possible that Bender briefly held the ball, which would be double dribble, but that seems dubious, and it wasn’t the call. Also, the whistle didn’t blow until well after that moment.

Fans were baffled:

Dragan Bender just got called for a travel... while dribbling the basketball. — Jacob Padilla (@JacobPadilla_) April 4, 2019

NBA Officials seriously need to take a refresher course. How the hell did they call a travel against the Suns is wild — Hightower (@RyanTheWelshman) April 4, 2019

Some guys like to dribble with that off-hand close up to the ball. That's tripped me up a couple times thinking the same as the ref. — SavageWestwins (@SavageRickWest) April 4, 2019

Did Bender just get called for traveling while mid-dribble? — Chris Coffel (@Chris_Coffel) April 4, 2019