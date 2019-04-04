For Pete's Sake

NBA referee made a phantom traveling call on Suns player. Can you spot the violation?

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) tries to get off a shot against Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson during the second half of an NBA basketball Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Phoenix. The Jazz won 118-97. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Watch an NBA game and you may sometimes wonder how referees don’t call more players for traveling.

But the opposite happened during Wednesday night’s game between the Suns and Jazz in Phoenix. The Suns’ Dragan Bender stole a pass and started a fast break.

While dribbling at mid-court, a referee blew his whistle and called Bender for traveling.

Thing is, it sure didn’t look like Bender was traveling. You make the call:

It’s possible that Bender briefly held the ball, which would be double dribble, but that seems dubious, and it wasn’t the call. Also, the whistle didn’t blow until well after that moment.

Fans were baffled:

