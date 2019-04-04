Royals manager Ned Yost on the visit Wednesday from Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Royals manager Ned Yost says Chiefs coach Andy Reid visited him before game Chiefs coach Andy Reid visited Royals manager Ned Yost before a game this week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs coach Andy Reid visited Royals manager Ned Yost before a game this week.

Have you ever gone to your neighbor’s place to chat for a few minutes?

That’s what happened Wednesday at the Truman Sports Complex when Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid stopped by Kauffman Stadium.

Royals manager Ned Yost said this wasn’t the first time Reid has made the trip from Arrowhead Stadium.

“We were talking about the difference in analytics between football and baseball a little bit, and I was just showing him some stuff that our analytics people had sent down that we were looking at,” Yost said after Wednesday’s game..

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“I love when Andy comes over. It’s a great time to sit there and visit with him about the differences in our two sports and how we prepare accordingly but differently. It was a good 45 minutes or whatever it was. We had a good time.”

Mike Swanson, the Royals’ vice president of communications and broadcasting shared these photos on Twitter: