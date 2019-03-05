Sooners say they hope to put an official end to KU’s Big 12 title streak on Tuesday

The odds are not good for Kansas to win a 15th straight Big 12 Conference championship, but the Jayhawks are still alive.

To have a chance, the Jayhawks must win their last final two games, starting with Tuesday’s contest at Oklahoma. And in case you wondered, KU’s conference title streak is well-known in Norman, Okla.

“That stretch is unbelievable,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger told the Norman Transcript about Kansas. “It’s never been done before so I guess it makes it hard to imagine someone doing what they’ve done. … Kansas State and Texas Tech having a one-game lead with two games to go represents just how tough the league is.”

Kruger said that before K-State and Tech won on Monday night, and left KU needing to beat OU on Tuesday to stay a game back.

The Sooners, who are 18-11 overall and 6-10 in conference play, are still hoping for an NCAA Tournament bid, and beating KU would improve their resume. But center Jamuni McNeace and his teammates also know that a win Tuesday would put an official end to KU’s streak.

“We got ourselves a little history, try to make sure they take an L when they’re here and hopefully stop that,” McNeace told the Daily Oklahoman.

For the Oklahoma seniors, Tuesday will be their final regular-season home game.

“I just wanna have a big game and leave my legacy here in a special way,” Christian James told the Daily Oklahoman. “Beating Kansas at home for the last time … that would be pretty special.”

Soonersports.com noted that Oklahoma has won its final home game of the season in 13 of the last 15 seasons, including the last eight.