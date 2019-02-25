College basketball team runs a football play for its game-winning shot

Something tells me Chiefs coach Andy Reid would approve of this play.

The Baruch College men’s basketball team won its conference championship tournament on Friday night when it beat Staten Island 76-74 on Benjamin Boateng’s basket with 0.2 seconds to play.

The game-winning shot came on an usual play design.

Baruch, a Division III school in New York, inbounded the ball from its own end with 4.7 seconds to play. All five players lined up behind the baseline with four on the other side of the basket from where the official would hand the ball to their teammate.





The Baruch website says Bryler Paige got the ball and the video below shows the players taking off in a variety of patterns like wide receivers.

Paige inbounded the ball to guard Jack Sixsmith, who dribbled upcourt as the Staten Island players scrambled to find a player to defend. Boateng ended up with an open look and made the shot.

It was a cool design: