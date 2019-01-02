Four Chiefs games ranked among league’s 10 best in 2018 by NFL Network analyst

It wasn’t your imagination: there really were a lot of edge-of-your-seat Chiefs games this season.

In fact of the 256 games played in the 2018 NFL regular season, four featuring the Chiefs made one writer’s list of the 10 best.

Adam Rank of the NFL Network and NFL.com picked the top games of the season, and it is decidedly Kansas City centric.

Here are the Chiefs games Rank chose with an excerpt of what he wrote about those contests (the entire list of 10 games and all of what Rank wrote about the Chiefs can be found by clicking or tapping here):

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

No. 8: Chiefs 27, Ravens 24 (OT) in Week 14

Rank wrote: “In overtime, Harrison Butker converted a 35-yard field goal and K.C. stuffed Lamar Jackson and Co. to prevail. This compelling clash in styles produced a back-and-forth battle throughout, with neither team ever holding more than a seven-point advantage. The best part: We could get a rematch in the Divisional Round.”

No. 6: Chargers 29, Chiefs 28 in Week 15

Rank wrote: “With the Chiefs owning a 28-14 lead midway through the fourth, “choking Chargers” takes littered the interwebs. But then, Los Angeles authored an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a TD plunge from Justin Jackson. (Don’t worry — other people probably don’t know who he is, either.) After forcing a three-and-out, the Chargers got the ball back and marched 60 yards for another score, this one courtesy of Mike Williams. With four seconds left, L.A. eschewed the game-tying extra-point attempt and went for the jugular. Philip Rivers went right back to Williams for the successful two-point conversion, sending the Bolts into the kind of exuberant on-field celebration you don’t normally see in the NFL.”

No. 3: Patriots 43, Chiefs 40 in Week 6

Rank wrote: “One of the most hotly anticipated showdowns of the year actually lived up to the hype. Think more ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ and less ‘Aquaman’ on this one. This matchup produced the kinds of thrills more associated with a March Madness contest than a regular-season NFL game — there were seven scores in the final 16 minutes of the game, for God’s sake! The Patriots expertly drained the clock down the stretch to ensure Patrick Mahomes wouldn’t get another crack at it, and Stephen Gostkowski nailed the game-winning field goal as time expired.”





Week 1: Rams 54, Chiefs 51 in Week 11

Rank wrote: “In an event that seemed better suited for the silver screen. The teams combined for 105 total points, with this being the first game in NFL history to feature dual 50-burgers. Ric Flair was on the sidelines. I mean, you couldn’t ask for anything more. I know cynics said, ‘How about some defense?’ But the two Ds combined for eight sacks, seven takeaways and three touchdowns, so cram it. This game was an absolute delight. Now, it didn’t turn the NFL on its ear, like many pronounced in the immediate aftermath.”





You can read the entire article here.