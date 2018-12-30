Patrick Mahomes reached 50 TDs and 5,000 passing yards in a season with this bomb

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did it in style.
Mahomes threw his 50th touchdown pass of the season and surpassed 5,000 passing yards on an 89-yard scoring pass to Demarcus Robinson in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Raiders.
With one throw, Mahomes joined Peyton Manning as the only players in the history of the NFL with 5,000 or more passing yards and 50 or more touchdowns in one season. Manning did it in 2013 with the Broncos when he threw 55 touchdown passes and had 5,477 passing yards.
Mahomes also tied Patriots great Tom Brady for the second-most TD throws in a season with 50.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Here is the magic moment:
Comments