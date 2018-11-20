Here’s where the Chiefs landed in the NFL power rankings after loss to Rams

You knew the Chiefs were likely to fall in the NFL power rankings after Monday night’s crazy 54-51 loss to the Rams.
The question: how far?
The answer: not far.
These six national NFL rankings all had the Chiefs lower than last week, but in most cases, they dropped just one spot.
For now, here is where the 9-2 Chiefs stand in the power rankings:
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports dropped the Chiefs from first to third. He wrote in part: “A leftover thought from the Monday night thriller: I wonder if Patrick Mahomes loses ground in the MVP race despite 478 yards and six touchdowns. That sounds crazy, but he did turn it over five times. The argument for Drew Brees for MVP has been his insane efficiency. Brees has turned it over one time all season.”
ESPN bumped the Chiefs down one place to No. 3. Adam Teicher wrote in part: “Even though he’s in his first season as the starter, Mahomes looks like he’s going to be one of the best for many years to come.”
USA Today also dropped the Chiefs one slot to third. Nate Davis wrote: “It figured Patrick Mahomes would have some rookie-esque, gunslinger-esque five-turnover nights. Just didn’t figure they would be more than offset by six TD passes and a near-superhuman (but not quite adequate) performance.”
The Washington Post slotted the Chiefs at No. 4, a decline of two spots. Mark Maske wrote in part: “(I)t was a memorably great game, and the Chiefs can play with anyone in this NFL season of revved-up offenses.”
The Sporting News had the Chiefs at No. 3, which was down a spot from last week. Vinnie Iyer wrote: “After beating the Steelers and just falling short to the Patriots, the Chiefs remain AFC favorites despite the close loss to NFC power Los Angeles on Monday night.”
SB Nation’s Rebecca Toback kicked the Chiefs back one slot to No. 3. She wrote in part: ”Can there be a three-way tie in the power rankings? Because after the Saints beat the Rams, and the Rams squeaked out just a three-point win over the Chiefs in Los Angeles, it’s clear all three of these teams are great. Better than great. But as incredible as the Chiefs and Rams were on Monday — and have been all season — the Saints deserve their spot atop the rankings after winning nine straight games, including a 10-point victory over the Rams.”
