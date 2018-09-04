Two Sports Illustrated writers predict Chiefs will win Super Bowl LIII

Judging by the national media, this is a boom or bust season for the Chiefs.
At Sports Illustrated, three writers predict the Chiefs will make it to the Super Bowl, and two have the Chiefs winning. Meanwhile, USA Today’s five writers all think the Chiefs will miss the playoffs.
Let’s start with those Sports Illustrated picks as each writer offered different reasons for going with the Chiefs, and it’s not all about quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Robert Klemko forecast the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIII, beating the New Orleans Saints. Klemko sees Kareem Hunt as NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Andy Reid as NFL Coach of the Year.
“I picked the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, so naturally in such a scenario they’ll have a few people exceeding expectations,” Klemko wrote. “For my money, it’s Reid, arguably the finest coach in the NFL to never win a Super Bowl as head coach, and Hunt, the second-year running back who accounted to more than 1,700 offensive yards as a rookie in 2017. With Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill stretching the field, the Chiefs promise to have an explosive offense in 2018 (if Mahomes is any good) and that means plenty of opportunities for Hunt to salt games away on the ground.”
Mitch Goldich also has the Chiefs knocking off the Saints in the Super Bowl, and his reasons: Mahomes and New England has to fall from the top of the mountain at some point.
“(Mahomes) steps into a great situation with regard to both the quality of his weapons and the way they’ll be utilized under coach Andy Reid,” Goldich wrote. “Kansas City is not a trendy pick, but the Chiefs seem to always be mix — they’ve won 53 games in Reid’s five seasons, always staying above .500. If and when the Patriots’ decline eventually begins, Kansas City should be one of the teams positioned to capitalize.”
Conor Orr has the Chiefs losing to the Carolina Panthers in the Super Bowl.
“Patrick Mahomes lights up the NFL and the Bengals emerge as the ‘what the hell?’ team of 2018 behind a resurgent John Ross and dominant defense,” Orr wrote.
Jenny Vrentas, Greg Bishop and Albert Bree see the Chiefs in the playoffs as a wild card. Bishop has the Chiefs advancing to the AFC Championship Game before losing to the New England Patriots.
Meanwhile, USA Today’s writers all pick the Chargers to win the AFC West. Just one of them picked another team from the division to be a wild card: Mike Jones went with the Raiders.
At NFL.com, six writers picked the Chiefs in the playoffs. Cynthia Frelund was the only one to pick them as AFC West champions. Sixteen others went with the Chargers, three took the Raiders and one chose the Broncos.
Five others picked the Chiefs as a wild card team.
Comments