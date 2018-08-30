Map of NFL fandom in the U.S. shows the Chiefs have stronghold in Midwest

There is a whole lot of Chiefs red in the middle of the country.
SeatGeek, which sells tickets to concerts and sporting events, created a U.S. map of NFL Fandom that was determined by “analyzing the behavior of NFL shoppers” on the company’s website.
The Chiefs were found to have fans in the most out-of-state counties of any NFL team. That shouldn’t be a surprise, given that 81 counties in Kansas* were determined to be Chiefs fans first.
*It’s worth noting that the Cowboys (!) were the most popular team in Sedgwick (home to Wichita), Reno and Kingman counties.
In Missouri, all but four of the 114 counties were made up of mostly Chiefs fans. The Colts have a small foothold in the eastern part of the state.
However, the Chiefs have mostly filled the void in eastern Missouri created by the move of the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles.
All told, the Chiefs were the most popular team in counties in nine states: Missouri, Kansas, Iowa (41), Nebraska (39), Illinois (23), Arkansas (14), Oklahoma (8), Kentucky (2) and South Dakota (1).
The Vikings are the tops in 257 counties in the upper Midwest and northern plains states.
The map below shows the Chiefs’ hold on the middle of the country, and here is a link to an interactive version of the map:
