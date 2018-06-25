Screenshot of Forest City Twitter video
Screenshot of Forest City Twitter video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

What does a deluge of rain do to a turf football field? This one became a waterbed

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

June 25, 2018 11:48 AM

I'm not sure that George Toma could help this field.

Toma, the former groundskeeper for the Royals, Chiefs and Kansas City Athletics, probably never encountered a situation like this.

The football team at Forest City High School in Iowa plays on a turf field, and there was a lot of rain recently.

As in, 8 inches in an hour. Forest City, which is located in the central part of the state near the border with Minnesota, has endured heavy flooding.

That rain turned the football field into a water bed.

Take a look at this video:

  Comments  