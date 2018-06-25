What does a deluge of rain do to a turf football field? This one became a waterbed

I'm not sure that George Toma could help this field.
Toma, the former groundskeeper for the Royals, Chiefs and Kansas City Athletics, probably never encountered a situation like this.
The football team at Forest City High School in Iowa plays on a turf field, and there was a lot of rain recently.
As in, 8 inches in an hour. Forest City, which is located in the central part of the state near the border with Minnesota, has endured heavy flooding.
That rain turned the football field into a water bed.
Take a look at this video:
Comments