The top eight defensive plays by Royals' Alex Gordon in the month of June

Royals left fielder Alex Gordon might want to clear a shelf at his house for another trophy, because he seems like a lock for a sixth Gold Glove award.
The metrics show just how well he has played. According to FanGraphs, Gordon's 5.6 defensive runs are the most among left fielders who have played at least 90 innings this season. He is also first in Ultimate Zone Rating and Range Runs
Gordon passes the eye test as well.
Here are eight fantastic defensive plays that Gordon has made in just in the month of June:
1. On Sunday, Gordon took a hit away from Houston second baseman Jose Altuve with this catch:
2. During the ninth inning of Saturday's game, Gordon made a diving catch on a ball hit by Houston's Evan Gattis. You can see that catch here.
3. Last week, Gordon made this sensational throw to the plate to get Texas' Jurickson Profar.
4. On June 16, Houston's Carlos Correa hit a ball into the left-center field gap for what seemed to be extra bases. Nope. Gordon dived for the catch.
5. The day before that catch, Gordon nailed Houston's Tony Kemp attempting to advance to second on a fly to left.
6 and 7.When the Reds played the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Gordon made a pair of terrific play. He threw out a runner trying for a double and made a diving catch..
8. On June 2, Oakland's Dustin Fowler ran through a stop sign at third base and tried to score from first on a double. Gordon made a strong throw to shortstop Alcides Escobar, whose relay threw got Fowler with ease.
