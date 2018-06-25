Linebacker Tamba Hali hints at possible return to the Chiefs

When the Chiefs released linebacker Tamba Hali in March, some may have wondered whether that was the end of his career.
In 12 seasons with the Chiefs, Hali had 89 1/2 sacks, but there had been a serious decline over the final two years. Hali had 3 1/2 sacks in 2016, when he played in all 16 games but had just two starts. Last season, Hali appeared in just five games and had one tackle.
By releasing Hali, the Chiefs saved about $7.7 million. Hali was working on his musical career at the time, and most of his posts on social media were about his rap album, "Tamba Juice."
But on Saturday, Hali tweeted: "I’m stepping away from the music world as of today. I thank everyone who’s had a hand in helping bring this amazing project 'Tamba Juice' to light especially @masterkraft_. I want thank all the media outlets that’s posted my material. Thank you."
Later he added: "Love doing commercial music but the reality of the business side isn’t yielding as I would like and we haven’t found anyone to sponsor us and our budget we set has ran out. So I need to take a leave until I can find another way to do it. Thank you all again and stay blessed."
On Sunday, Hali shared a message on Instagram. There was a photo of Hali chasing former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning from a game a few years back.
The message: "When you need to get there in a hurry. I’m coming this time will be different.#chiefskingdom"
The hashtag sure seems to hint that Hali is at least considering a return to the Chiefs.
The Chiefs open camp on July 22, when rookies report. Veterans will be there on July 25. Will Hali be with them? Time will tell.
