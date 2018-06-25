Astros player shaved his mustache during Sunday's game against Royals

Have you ever wondered what Major League Baseball players do when their team is batting?
Some stay locked into the game from the dugout. Others take the chance to use the bathroom. A few will watch video of their plate appearances.
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman may be the first to shave his mustache. That's what happened during Sunday's game against the Royals in Houston.
In his first two plate appearances, Bregman popped out and drew a bases-loaded walk. At that point, he had one hit in his previous 11 at-bats.
Perhaps that's why Bregman was clean shaven when he came to the plate in the fourth inning. Athletes can be superstitious, you know.
Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle asked about the in-game personal grooming decision, and Bregman merely said, "I just shaved it."
Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City talked about it during Sunday's game, and the Astros shared the clip on their Instagram page:
Comments