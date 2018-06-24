Sneaky Panama tried to score while England was celebrating a goal

Sunday was a rough day for some U.S. soccer fans.
Of course, the United States didn't qualify for the World Cup in Russia, but one of the teams that finished ahead of Team USA in CONCACAF was blown out again on Sunday in Russia.
Panama lost 6-1 to England and has lost its two games by a combined score of 9-1.
During Sunday's game, Panama tried a stealth approach in an attempt to score a goal. While England was celebrating after converting a penalty kick, a Panamanian player took the ball, ran to midfield and tried to kick off.
Panama began to dribble, but things didn't go well.
Take a look at this video from Twitter user MayesTouabi:
