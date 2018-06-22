Alcides Escobar to start Friday in center field for Royals, and fan reaction is mixed

The streak is dead! Long live the streak!
The Royals' pregame lineup for Friday night's game in Houston shows Alcides Escboar in center field. Yep, Escobar is moving from shortstop to center for the contest.
Nick Kappel, the Royals' communications and broadcasting coordinator noted on Twitter that "Escobar's consecutive starts at SS will end at 407, the longest streak since Cal Ripken Jr. (2,216). But Esky's streak of starts at any position continues to be the longest since Miguel Tejada (558) from 2004-07."
Maybe a change of scenery will help Escobar.
In the last 14 games, Escobar is batting .060 (3 for 50) with a home run and two singles.
The move to center field was met with a variety of thoughts and emotions from Royals fans. Here is a sample of what people were saying on Twitter:
