Royals' minor-league player Nicky Lopez hit for a natural cycle on Thursday

Royals prospect Nicky Lopez had a game to remember by the sixth inning of Northwest Arkansas' 17-3 win at Tulsa on Thursday night.
Lopez, who was the Royals' fifth-round pick in 2016, hit for the cycle the natural way. He led off the game with a single, then doubled in the third inning, added an RBI triple in the fourth and opened the sixth inning with a home run to right field.
"As you get closer after you get that single and then a double and then a triple, in the back of your mind, you start thinking about it," Lopez told MiLB.com's Tyler Maun. "My teammates were great. They were all happy for me, and once I just needed the home run, they were pumping me up like, 'You know what you need to do.'
"Right after I hit the triple, I knew all I needed was the home run, but obviously you don't want to press. You don't want to try for it."
Lopez, who had five hits on Thursday night, didn't press on this home run:
Lopez has been swinging a hot bat lately. He hit .367 in May with a .408 on-base percentage and a .458 slugging percentage. In June, those numbers are .365/.417/.514. For the season, Lopez is batting .332 with eight doubles, five triples and two home runs. He has 32 walks and 22 strikeouts.
A shortstop, Lopez is aware of the changes afoot with the parent club. The Royals are in the midst of a rebuild, and he wants to make a good impression.
"I had a pretty good (Arizona) Fall League, and I had confidence going into the year," Lopez told Maun. "I know that this is a pretty big year ahead of us, especially with the things that are going on with the big-league team, the trickle-down effect. I knew this was a big year going in, and I just wanted to get off to a hot start. I didn't, but I think having that confidence and having that success in the Fall League has helped me know that I belong on a big stage and I can do this."
