Royals' Alcides Escobar is being shifted around the diamond to accommodate prospect Adalberto Mondesi, who was called up earlier this month.
For Pete's Sake

Here is the call that led to Alcides Escobar's ejection from Royals game

By Pete Grathoff

June 21, 2018 08:02 AM

A 0-8 home stand amid a nine-game losing streak has understandably left the Royals frustrated.

That may explain the ejection of Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar from Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers.

Escobar thought he had walked on the 3-2 pitch. Instead, home-plate umpire Chad Fairchild called it strike three, and Escobar was not happy. He complained to Fairchild, and Escobar apparently said something he shouldn't have.

Fairchild ejected Escobar, who had last been tossed from a game on Sept. 19, 2016.

Here is what happened:

