A touchdown by the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill was called one of the best plays of the year by the NFL Network.
Here is what NFL Network picked as the Chiefs' top 10 plays of 2017

By Pete Grathoff

June 14, 2018 11:14 AM

It's hard to argue with No. 1 on this list.

The NFL Network picked the top 10 Chiefs plays from the 2017 season, and the Alex Smith to Tyreek Hill touchdown pass at the end of the first half of a game at Dallas was on top.

It wasn't a Hail Mary pass. Instead, Hill caught a pass well short of the end zone and had a group of blockers ahead of him. Hill somehow scored on the play.

No. 2 is Albert Wilson's touchdown off a tipped pass at Oakland.

Is there a play that should be on this list or did the NFL Network get it right? Here it is:

