Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on preseason hype: 'You've got to embrace it.'

I think Kansas City might be able to do its own version of the old "Saturday Night Live" skit about Chicago Bears super fans.

That group, which included Rockhurst University alum George Wendt, would make outrageous claims about coach Mike Ditka and the Bears.

The Kansas City version would have Chiefs fans talking about all that quarterback Patrick Mahomes is capable of doing.

Yes, expectations are sky high for Mahomes, who has started just one game. But that's just fine with Mahomes, who on Thursday was a guest on "Good Morning Football" on the NFL Network.

Kay Adams asked Mahomes what he thinks about the hype among Chiefs fans and NFL observers.

"Yeah, you've got to embrace it," Mahomes said. "It's something that you see it on social media and stuff like that. But you put that pressure on yourself to be great. You want to come in every single day and make sure you're getting better. You want to make sure that you can do whatever it takes so you can win on the field on Sundays whenever the season comes around."

"You've got to embrace it... you put that pressure on yourself to be great."@Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes5 on how he's handling the hype ahead of the 2018 season. pic.twitter.com/r3Keb0KFpC — GMFB (@gmfb) June 14, 2018

Mahomes also talked about throwing that no-look pass in his start last year in Denver. Mahomes rated it as a 6 out of 10.