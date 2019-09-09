Sports On the Air
Sports On the Air for September 10-11
Tuesday’s TV | radio
MLB
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLB
Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLB
SOCCER
UEFA Euro 2020: qualifying, England vs. Kosovo, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s friendly: United States vs. Uruguay, at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
WTA: Zhengzhou Open, early rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS
ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, early rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, early rounds, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
USA vs. Europe, day 2, 11 a.m., NBCSN
Wednesday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
FIBA World Cup: quarterfinal, teams TBA, 6 a.m., ESPNEWS
CYCLING
Vuelta a Espaa: stage 17, 9 a.m., Olympic Channel; 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Blue Springs South vs. Smithville, 4 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live, 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN
Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
NWSL: Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
TENNIS
WTA: Zhengzhou Open, early rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS
ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, early rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, early rounds, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA PLAYOFFS
First round: Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN2
First round: Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Oregon at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPNU
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber
