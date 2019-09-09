Sports On the Air for September 10-11

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLB

Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLB

UEFA Euro 2020: qualifying, England vs. Kosovo, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s friendly: United States vs. Uruguay, at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FS1

WTA: Zhengzhou Open, early rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, early rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, early rounds, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS

USA vs. Europe, day 2, 11 a.m., NBCSN

FIBA World Cup: quarterfinal, teams TBA, 6 a.m., ESPNEWS

Vuelta a Espaa: stage 17, 9 a.m., Olympic Channel; 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

Blue Springs South vs. Smithville, 4 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

Belmont Park Live, 2 p.m., FS2

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN

Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN

NWSL: Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

WTA: Zhengzhou Open, early rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, early rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, early rounds, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS

First round: Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN2

First round: Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Oregon at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPNU

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber