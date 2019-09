Sports On the Air for September 8-9

FIVB World Tour: finals, 10 p.m., NBCSN (taped)

Women: Princeton at Wake Forest, 10 a.m., ACC

Women: Pennsylvania at North Carolina, noon, ACC

Women: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas, 5 p.m., Longhorn Network

Men: New Hampshire at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACC

Women: Oklahoma at Arizona State, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Vuelta a Espaa: stage 15, 9 a.m., Olympic Channel; midnight (Monday), NBCSN (taped)

European Tour: Porsche European Open, final round, 5;30 a.m., GOLF

Belmont Park Live, noon, FS2

Royals at Miami, noon, FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, noon, TBS

Detroit at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN

Formula One: Italian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Brickyard 400, qualifying, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: Brickyard 400, 1 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Chiefs at Jacksonville, noon, CBS 5, 13, KCFX (101.1 FM)

LA Rams at Carolina, noon, FOX 4

Indianapolis at LA Chargers, 3 p.m., KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4

Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)

The 5th Avenue Mile: at Manhattan, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

UEFA Euro 2020: qualifying, Norway at Sweden, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

U.S. Open: women’s doubles championship, noon, ESPN

U.S. Open: men’s championship, 3 p.m., ESPN

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Texas at Stanford, 2 p.m., PAC-12

Vuelta a Espaa: stage 16, 9 a.m., Olympic Channel

Georgetown at UCLA, 7 p.m., PAC-12

UC Irvine at Stanford, 9 p.m., PAC-12

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB

Houston at New Orleans, 6 p.m., ESPN

Denver at Oakland, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, early rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, early rounds, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS

USA vs. Europe: day 1, 11 a.m., NBCSN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fibergle Fiber