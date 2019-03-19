Sports On the Air for March 20-21

Wednesday’s TV | radio
BOWLING
PBA: WSOB PBA, Scorpion Championship, 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Arkansas at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC
CURLING
World Women’s Curling Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, 1 p.m., NBCSN
FIGURE SKATING
World Championships: ladies’ short program, 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
European Tour: Maybank Championship, first round, 10:30 p.m., 2:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament: First Four, N.C. Central vs. North Dakota State, 5:30 p.m., truTV, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
NIT Tournament, first round, Harvard at Georgetown, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NIT Tournament, first round, Norfolk State at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, First Four, St. John’s vs. Arizona State, 8 p.m., truTV, WHB (810 AM)
NIT Tournament, first round, Butler at Nebraska, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NIT Tournament, first round, Sam Houston State at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Japan Opening Series: Seattle vs. Oakland, at Tokyo, 4:30 a.m., ESPN
Spring training, N.Y. Yankees at Houston, noon, MLB
Spring training, Boston at Baltimore, 5 p.m., MLB
Spring training, Kansas City at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Spring training, LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 9 p.m., MLB
NBA
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m., ESPN, FSKC+
NHL
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NBCSN
Thursday’s TV | radio
BOWLING
PBA: PBA World Championship, 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Florida at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC
FIGURE SKATING
World Championships: pairs free skate, noon, NBCSN (same-day tape)
World Championships: men’s short program, 2 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Founders Cup, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF
European Tour: Maybank Championship, second round, 2:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament: first round, Minnesota vs. Louisville, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA Tournament: first round, Yale vs. LSU, 11:30 a.m., truTV
NCAA Tournament: first round, New Mexico State vs. Auburn, 12:20 p.m., TNT
NCAA Tournament: first round, Vermont vs. Florida State, 12:50 p.m., TBS
NCAA Tournament: first round, Bradley vs Michigan State, 1:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA Tournament: first round, Temple/Belmont winner vs. Maryland, 2 p.m., truTV
NCAA Tournament: first round, Northeastern vs. Kansas, 2:50 p.m., TNT, WHB (810 AM)
NCAA Tournament: first round, Murray State vs. Marquette, 3:20 p.m., TBS
NCAA Tournament: first round, Florida vs. Nevada, 5:45 p.m., TNT
NCAA Tournament: first round, Abilene Christian vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA Tournament: first round, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Villanova, 6:15 p.m., TBS
NCAA Tournament: first round, Prairie View A&M/Fairleigh Dickinson winner vs. Gonzaga, 6:15 p.m., truTV
NCAA Tournament: first round, Montana vs. Michigan, 8:15 p.m., TNT
NCAA Tournament: first round, Seton Hall vs. Wofford, 8:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA Tournament: first round, Old Dominion vs. Purdue, 8:45 p.m., TBS
NCAA Tournament: first round, Baylor vs. Syracuse, 8:50 p.m., truTV
NIT Tournament: second round, teams TBA, 6 p.m., ESPNU
NOTE: From 11 a.m.-6 p.m., NCAA Tournament games air on radio on KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM); after 6 p.m., they air on WHB (810 AM).
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
NCAA Championships: first round, 11 a.m., ESPNU
NCAA Championships: second round, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
Japan Opening Series: Seattle vs. Oakland, at Tokyo, 4:30 a.m., ESPN
Spring training, Toronto at Philadelphia, noon, MLB
NBA
Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m., FSKC
NHL
Detroit at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSMW, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SOCCER
UEFA Euro 2020: Belgium vs. Russia, group 1 match, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s international friendly: U.S. vs. Ecuador, at Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSEE
Maryland at Penn State, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; truTV – Ch. 74 and 220 on Time Warner, Ch. 47 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 31 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 78 on Consolidated, Ch. 164 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 246 on DirecTV and Ch. 204 on Dish Network, Ch. 297 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
Comments