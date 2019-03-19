Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for March 20-21

Wednesday’s TV | radio

BOWLING

PBA: WSOB PBA, Scorpion Championship, 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Arkansas at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC

CURLING

World Women’s Curling Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, 1 p.m., NBCSN

FIGURE SKATING

World Championships: ladies’ short program, 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

GOLF

European Tour: Maybank Championship, first round, 10:30 p.m., 2:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament: First Four, N.C. Central vs. North Dakota State, 5:30 p.m., truTV, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

NIT Tournament, first round, Harvard at Georgetown, 6 p.m., ESPN2

NIT Tournament, first round, Norfolk State at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, First Four, St. John’s vs. Arizona State, 8 p.m., truTV, WHB (810 AM)

NIT Tournament, first round, Butler at Nebraska, 8 p.m., ESPN2

NIT Tournament, first round, Sam Houston State at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Japan Opening Series: Seattle vs. Oakland, at Tokyo, 4:30 a.m., ESPN

Spring training, N.Y. Yankees at Houston, noon, MLB

Spring training, Boston at Baltimore, 5 p.m., MLB

Spring training, Kansas City at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Spring training, LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 9 p.m., MLB

NBA

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m., ESPN, FSKC+

NHL

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NBCSN

Thursday’s TV | radio

BOWLING

PBA: PBA World Championship, 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Florida at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC

FIGURE SKATING

World Championships: pairs free skate, noon, NBCSN (same-day tape)

World Championships: men’s short program, 2 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Founders Cup, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF

European Tour: Maybank Championship, second round, 2:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament: first round, Minnesota vs. Louisville, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Tournament: first round, Yale vs. LSU, 11:30 a.m., truTV

NCAA Tournament: first round, New Mexico State vs. Auburn, 12:20 p.m., TNT

NCAA Tournament: first round, Vermont vs. Florida State, 12:50 p.m., TBS

NCAA Tournament: first round, Bradley vs Michigan State, 1:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Tournament: first round, Temple/Belmont winner vs. Maryland, 2 p.m., truTV

NCAA Tournament: first round, Northeastern vs. Kansas, 2:50 p.m., TNT, WHB (810 AM)

NCAA Tournament: first round, Murray State vs. Marquette, 3:20 p.m., TBS

NCAA Tournament: first round, Florida vs. Nevada, 5:45 p.m., TNT

NCAA Tournament: first round, Abilene Christian vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Tournament: first round, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Villanova, 6:15 p.m., TBS

NCAA Tournament: first round, Prairie View A&M/Fairleigh Dickinson winner vs. Gonzaga, 6:15 p.m., truTV

NCAA Tournament: first round, Montana vs. Michigan, 8:15 p.m., TNT

NCAA Tournament: first round, Seton Hall vs. Wofford, 8:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Tournament: first round, Old Dominion vs. Purdue, 8:45 p.m., TBS

NCAA Tournament: first round, Baylor vs. Syracuse, 8:50 p.m., truTV

NIT Tournament: second round, teams TBA, 6 p.m., ESPNU

NOTE: From 11 a.m.-6 p.m., NCAA Tournament games air on radio on KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM); after 6 p.m., they air on WHB (810 AM).

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

NCAA Championships: first round, 11 a.m., ESPNU

NCAA Championships: second round, 6 p.m., ESPN

MLB

Japan Opening Series: Seattle vs. Oakland, at Tokyo, 4:30 a.m., ESPN

Spring training, Toronto at Philadelphia, noon, MLB

NBA

Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m., FSKC

NHL

Detroit at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSMW, KCWJ (1030 AM)

SOCCER

UEFA Euro 2020: Belgium vs. Russia, group 1 match, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s international friendly: U.S. vs. Ecuador, at Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSEE

Maryland at Penn State, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; truTV Ch. 74 and 220 on Time Warner, Ch. 47 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 31 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 78 on Consolidated, Ch. 164 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 246 on DirecTV and Ch. 204 on Dish Network, Ch. 297 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

  Comments  