Sports On the Air for March 19-20

Tuesday’s TV | radio
BOWLING
PBA: WSOB PBA, Chameleon Championship, 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Arkansas at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
Rice at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC
CURLING
World Women’s Curling Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, 1 p.m., NBSCN (same-day tape)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament: First Four, Prairie View A&M vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 5:30 p.m., truTV, 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
NIT Tournament: first round, St. Francis (Pa.) at Indiana, 6 p.m., ESPN
NIT Tournament: first round, Hofstra at N.C. State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NIT Tournament: first round, Wright State at Clemson, 6 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: First Four, Temple vs. Belmont, 8 p.m., truTV, 1240-AM, 97.5-FM
NIT Tournament: first round, South Dakota State at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN
NIT Tournament: first round, Arkansas at Providence, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NIT Tournament: first round, Loyola-Chicago at Creighton, 8 p.m., ESPNU
NIT Tournament: first round, Dayton at Colorado, 10 p.m., ESPN2
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSEE
Notre Dame at Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Spring training, Detroit at Pittsburgh, noon, MLB
Spring training, Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Spring training, Colorado at LA Angels, 8 p.m., MLB
NBA
Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FSKC+
LA Lakers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBA
Indiana at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
Washington at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m., NBSCN
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSMW, KCWJ (1030 AM)
Wednesday’s TV | radio
BOWLING
PBA: WSOB PBA, Scorpion Championship, 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Arkansas at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC
CURLING
World Women’s Curling Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, 1 p.m., NBCSN
FIGURE SKATING
World Championships: ladies’ short program, 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
European Tour: Maybank Championship, first round, 10:30 p.m., 2:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament: First Four, N.C. Central vs. North Dakota State, 5:30 p.m., truTV
NIT Tournament, first round, Harvard at Georgetown, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NIT Tournament, first round, Norfolk State at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, First Four, St. John’s vs. Arizona State, 8 p.m., truTV
NIT Tournament, first round, Butler at Nebraska, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NIT Tournament, first round, Sam Houston State at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Japan Opening Series: Seattle vs. Oakland, at Tokyo, 4:30 a.m., ESPN
Spring training, N.Y. Yankees at Houston, noon, MLB
Spring training, Boston at Baltimore, 5 p.m., MLB
Spring training, Kansas City at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Spring training, LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 9 p.m., MLB
NBA
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m., ESPN, FSKC+
NHL
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NBCSN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google FiberNBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; truTV – Ch. 74 and 220 on Time Warner, Ch. 47 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 31 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 78 on Consolidated, Ch. 164 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 246 on DirecTV and Ch. 204 on Dish Network, Ch. 297 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
