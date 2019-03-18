Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for March 19-20

Tuesday’s TV | radio

BOWLING

PBA: WSOB PBA, Chameleon Championship, 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Arkansas at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

Rice at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC

CURLING

World Women’s Curling Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, 1 p.m., NBSCN (same-day tape)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament: First Four, Prairie View A&M vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 5:30 p.m., truTV, 1240-AM, 97.5-FM

NIT Tournament: first round, St. Francis (Pa.) at Indiana, 6 p.m., ESPN

NIT Tournament: first round, Hofstra at N.C. State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

NIT Tournament: first round, Wright State at Clemson, 6 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: First Four, Temple vs. Belmont, 8 p.m., truTV, 1240-AM, 97.5-FM

NIT Tournament: first round, South Dakota State at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN

NIT Tournament: first round, Arkansas at Providence, 8 p.m., ESPN2

NIT Tournament: first round, Loyola-Chicago at Creighton, 8 p.m., ESPNU

NIT Tournament: first round, Dayton at Colorado, 10 p.m., ESPN2

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSEE

Notre Dame at Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Spring training, Detroit at Pittsburgh, noon, MLB

Spring training, Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Spring training, Colorado at LA Angels, 8 p.m., MLB

NBA

Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FSKC+

LA Lakers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBA

Indiana at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

Washington at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m., NBSCN

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSMW, KCWJ (1030 AM)

Wednesday’s TV | radio

BOWLING

PBA: WSOB PBA, Scorpion Championship, 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Arkansas at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC

CURLING

World Women’s Curling Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, 1 p.m., NBCSN

FIGURE SKATING

World Championships: ladies’ short program, 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

GOLF

European Tour: Maybank Championship, first round, 10:30 p.m., 2:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament: First Four, N.C. Central vs. North Dakota State, 5:30 p.m., truTV

NIT Tournament, first round, Harvard at Georgetown, 6 p.m., ESPN2

NIT Tournament, first round, Norfolk State at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, First Four, St. John’s vs. Arizona State, 8 p.m., truTV

NIT Tournament, first round, Butler at Nebraska, 8 p.m., ESPN2

NIT Tournament, first round, Sam Houston State at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Japan Opening Series: Seattle vs. Oakland, at Tokyo, 4:30 a.m., ESPN

Spring training, N.Y. Yankees at Houston, noon, MLB

Spring training, Boston at Baltimore, 5 p.m., MLB

Spring training, Kansas City at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Spring training, LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 9 p.m., MLB

NBA

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m., ESPN, FSKC+

NHL

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NBCSN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google FiberNBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; truTV Ch. 74 and 220 on Time Warner, Ch. 47 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 31 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 78 on Consolidated, Ch. 164 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 246 on DirecTV and Ch. 204 on Dish Network, Ch. 297 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

