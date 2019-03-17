Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for March 18-19

Monday’s TV | radio

BOWLING

PBA: WSOB PBA, Cheetah Championship, 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Florida at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC

CURLING

World Women’s Curling Championship: U.S. vs. Russia, 1 p.m., NBCSN

GYMNASTICS

FIG World Cup: women’s apparatus finals, 11 a.m., NBCSN (taped)

MLB

Spring training, Philadelphia at St. Louis, noon, MLB

Spring training, Cincinnati at Colorado, 3 p.m., MLB

Spring training, LA Dodgers at Texas, 9 p.m., MLB

NBA

Golden State at San Antonio, 7 p.m., ESPN

Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC

Indiana at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m., NHL

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Women’s Selection Special, 6 p.m., ESPN; 7 p.m., ESPNU

Tuesday’s TV | radio

BOWLING

PBA: WSOB PBA, Chameleon Championship, 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Arkansas at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

Rice at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC

CURLING

World Women’s Curling Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, 1 p.m., NBSCN (same-day tape)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament: First Four, Prairie View A&M vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 5:30 p.m., truTV

NIT Tournament: first round, teams TBA, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPN

NIT Tournament: first round, teams TBA, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 10 p.m., ESPN2

NIT Tournament: first round, teams TBA, 6 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: First Four, Belmont vs. Temple, 8 p.m., truTV

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSEE

Notre Dame at Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Spring training, Detroit at Pittsburgh, noon, MLB

Spring training, Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8 p.m., FSKC

Spring training, Colorado at LA Angels, 8 p.m., MLB

NBA

Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FSKC+

LA Lakers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBA

Indiana at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

Washington at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m., NBSCN

