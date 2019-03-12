Sports On the Air for March 13-14

Wednesday’s TV | radio
BIATHLON
IBU World Championship: men’s 20km individual, 3 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas, 6 p.m., Longhorn Network
GOLF
European Tour Golf: Kenya Open, first round, 3 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ACC Tournament, second round, N.C. State vs. Clemson, 11 a.m., ESPN
ACC Tournament, second round, Virginia Tech vs. Miami/Wake Forest winner, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
Pac-12 Tournament, first round, Arizona vs. Southern California, 2 p.m., PAC-12
Pac-12 Tournament, first round, California vs. Colorado, 4:30 p.m., PAC-12
Big Ten Tournament, first round, Nebraska vs. Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., BTN
ACC Tournament, second round, Louisville vs. Ga. Tech/Notre Dame winner, 6 p.m., ESPN2, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Big 12 Tournament, first round, TCU vs. Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Big East Tournament, first round, Providence vs. Butler, 6 p.m., FS1
SEC Tournament, first round, Missouri vs. Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC
Patriot League Tournament, championship, Bucknell at Colgate, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Big Ten Tournament, first round, Northwestern vs. Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
ACC Tournament, second round, Syracuse vs. Boston Coll./Pitt. winner, 8 p.m., ESPN2, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Big 12 Tournament, first round, Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Pac-12 Tournament, first round, Stanford vs. UCLA, 8 p.m., PAC-12
SEC Tournament, first round, Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC
Big East Tournament, first round, St. John’s vs. DePaul, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Pac-12 Tournament, first round, Washington State vs. Oregon, 10:30 p.m., PAC-12
MLB
Spring training, Atlanta at Washington, noon, MLB
Spring training, Cleveland at Kansas City, 3 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Spring training, San Diego at LA Angels, 8 p.m., MLB
NBA
Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., ESPN, FSKC+
Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN
New Jersey at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup Finals: men’s and women’s downhill, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
FIS World Cup: men’s individual Raw Air Tournament, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
FIS Freestyle World Cup: Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, slopestyle, 11:30 p.m., NBSCN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
UEFA Champions League: round of 16, second leg, Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
BNP Paribas Open: men’s round of 16 and women’s quarterfinal, 1 p.m., ESPNEWS, TENNIS
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Mountain West Tournament, championship, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Thursday’s TV | radio
BIATHLON
IBU World Championship: single mixed relay, midnight (Friday), NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Players Championship, first round, noon, GOLF
European Tour: Kenya Open, second round, 3 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big East Tournament, quarterfinal, Villanova vs. Providence/Butler winner, 11 a.m., FS1
Atlantic 10 Tournament, second round, Rhode Island vs. La Salle, 11 a.m., NBCSN
Big Ten Tournament, second round, Indiana vs. Ohio State, 11:30 a.m., BTN
ACC Tournament, quarterfinal, Virginia vs. N.C. State/Clemson winner, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
Big 12 Tournament, quarterfinal, Baylor vs. Iowa State, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
American Athletic Tournament, first round, South Florida vs. Connecticut, noon, ESPNU
SEC Tournament, second round, Arkansas vs. Florida, noon, SEC
Big 12 Tournament, quarterfinal, Kansas State vs. TCU/Okla. State winner, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2, KCSP (610 AM)
ACC Tournament, quarterfinal, Florida State vs. TBA, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
Big East Tournament, quarterfinal, Xavier vs. Creighton, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Atlantic 10 Tournament, second round, George Mason vs. George Washington/UMass winner, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
Big Ten Tournament, second round, Nebraska/Rutgers winner vs. Maryland, 2 p.m., BTN
Mountain West Tournament, quarterfinal, Boise St./Colorado St. winner vs. Nevada, 2 p.m., CBSSN
American Athletic Tournament, first round, Memphis vs. Tulane, 2 p.m., ESPNU
Pac-12 Tournament, quarterfinal, Washington vs. Arizona/USC winner, 2 p.m., PAC-12
SEC Tournament, second round, Georgia/Missouri winner vs. Auburn, 2 p.m., SEC
Mountain West Tournament, quarterfinal, San Diego State vs. UNLV, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
Pac-12 Tournament, quarterfinal, Oregon State vs. California/Colorado winner, 4:30 p.m., PAC-12
Atlantic 10 Tournament, second round, Duquesne vs. Saint Joseph’s, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Big Ten Tournament, second round, Penn State vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN
ACC Tournament, quarterfinal, North Carolina vs. TBA, 6 p.m., ESPN
Big 12 Tournament, quarterfinal, Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma/West Va. winner, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Big East Tournament, quarterfinal, Marquette vs. DePaul/St. John’s winner, 6 p.m., FS1
SEC Tournament, second round, Alabama vs. Mississippi, 6 p.m., SEC
American Athletic Tournament, first round, Tulsa vs. SMU, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Atlantic 10 Tournament, second round, Saint Louis vs. Richmond/Fordham winner, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Big 12 Tournament, quarterfinal, Kansas vs. Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)
Mountain West Tournament, quarterfinal, Utah State vs. New Mexico/Wyoming winner, 8 p.m., CBSSN
ACC Tournament, quarterfinal, Duke vs. TBA, 8 p.m., ESPN
Pac-12 Tournament, quarterfinal, Arizona State vs. Stanford/UCLA winner, 8 p.m., PAC-12
SEC Tournament, second round, Vanderbilt/Texas A&M winner vs. Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC
Big Ten Tournament, second round, Northwestern/Illinois winner vs. Iowa, 8:30 p.m., BTN
Big East Tournament, quarterfinal, Seton Hall vs. Georgetown, 8:30 p.m., FS1
American Athletic Tournament, first round, Wichita State vs. East Carolina, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Mountain West Tournament, quarterfinal, Fresno State vs. Air Force/San Jose State winner, 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
Pac 12 Tournament, quarterfinal, Utah vs. Wash. State/Oregon winner, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB
Spring training, Boston at Detroit, noon, MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One: Australian Grand Prix, practice, 11:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
NBA
Oklahoma City at Indiana, 6 p.m., FSKC
LA Lakers at Toronto, 7 p.m., TNT
Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m., FSKC+
Dallas at Denver, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup Finals: women’s and men’s super-G, 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
CONCACAF Champions League, quarterfinal, second leg, Independiente at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m., Univision Deportes, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
TENNIS
BNP Paribas Open: men’s and women’s quarterfinals, 1 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
